Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CASE 14 CORONAVIRUS

CASE 14 CORONAVIRUS

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
CASE 14 CORONAVIRUSCASE 14 CORONAVIRUS
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

CASE 14 CORONAVIRUS

And the ??c confirms the 14th case of coronavirus in the u.s.?

Diagnosed in san diego.

Globally?

More than 6?

Thousand people have been infected?

Mostly in china.

In japan?

Dozens of new cases were reported among passengers and crew aboard a quarantined cruise ship.

Overnight the chinese government reporting its largest single day death toll from the disease?

At 242..... that brings the total number of reported deaths to more than 1?

Hundred.

The ??c says the u.s. should be prepared for the disease to gain a foothold here as well.

Cbs's naomi has more from new york.... (sot?

Dr. tedros adhanom ghebreyesus/ who directo?

General) "this outbreak could still go in any direction."

The world health organization is warning the coronavirus outbreak may be far from over.

(sot?

Dr. michael ryan/ who executive director) it's way too early to try and predict the beginning, the middle or the end of this epidemic right now."

Tens of thousands of people around the globe have been diagnosed with the deadly disease...inclu ding 14 in the ?s.

(sot?

Mos/ boston, ma) yes it's a little slower fears over the virus have slowed business at chinatown restaurants around the country...but owners say there is nothing to worry about.

(sot?

Mos/ boston, ma) it's more about education, need to be more educated about what the virus is.

Meanwhile americans traveling around asia are struggling to find flights home.

(sot?

Savanna stanley/ stuck overseas) "everyone's trying to get home."// "when the outbreak happened we figured that our flight would get cancelled those who do may end up in quarantine...li ke ester tebeka.

(te?

Be?kah) (nat) crying she shared an emotional reunion with her family after spending two weeks at a military base.

(sot?

Ester tebeka/ released from quarantine/ sunnyvale, california) "we're happy.

It's not sad.

We cry out of joy.

We're happy we're reunited and hopefully nothing's going to separate us again."

In japan, hundreds remain quarantined on the cruise ship diamond princess.

(sot?

Sally abel/ quarantined on diamond princess) "it's getting harder.

You know, we're now into the second week.

It seems an eternity."

More than 200 people on board have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Some elderly passengers may be allowed off tomorrow.

Naomi ruchim, cbs news 3?hundred people are on board that ship.... officials say?

Passengers over 8?year?

Old will be able to leave the ship completing



Recent related news from verified sources

CDC confirms 15th case of coronavirus in the United States

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday confirmed the 15th case of the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SFGateUSATODAY.comReuters India


Coronavirus: Evacuee from China quarantined in Texas latest US case of deadly virus

A US evacuee from China has contracted the Wuhan coronavirus in what officials said was the 15th...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

darhar981

Sandpiper👑✝️✡️🐕🐈❤️ RT @0ldManStoneZone: NOW THIS UPDATE !!! WTH 😱 🤯😬😳😷💀 🙏 #coronoavirusoutbreak "Coronavirus: Revised diagnosis method in China sees case n… 10 seconds ago

R3DF0X0N3

R3DF0X0N3 RT @KCLUlive: Officials say there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Ventura county, and no pending test results. #Coro… 18 seconds ago

julie2003_17

Julie Pilcher RT @ASavageNation: I TRIED TO WARN THE WORLD SINCE THE BEGINNING NOW THE CDC IS ADMITTING THE NITEMARE NEVER SHOULD HAVE PERMITTED ANY T… 20 seconds ago

TheWarMonitor

WarMonitor RT @EndGameWW3: BREAKING CDC confirms 15th case of #Coronavirus in the United States. The patient is in quarantine in Texas. 21 seconds ago

SalvationLosing

Losing Salvation ⭐⭐⭐ RT @FineWineDrinker: Militaries around the world - including the U.S. military - are preparing to deal with the disease in case of a "poten… 27 seconds ago

FooteRikk

Richard Foote RT @msm_monitor: Away from politics, we can't help but notice the absolute desperation from BBC Scotland for a Scottish coronavirus case. I… 35 seconds ago

kr3at

Alexander Higgins RT @newscomauHQ: A cruise ship docked in Sydney Harbour has denied reports it was placed into lockdown over a case of coronavirus. https://… 47 seconds ago

Marckymarc40

Marc⭐⭐⭐Text Trump to 88022 RT @ItalianAFC: London confirms its first case of cononavirus https://t.co/62yWcqRSEV Sent via @updayUK 55 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 15th U.S. Patient Quarantined In Texas [Video]Coronavirus: 15th U.S. Patient Quarantined In Texas

A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States as revised numbers in China shot up dramatically.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.