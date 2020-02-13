A New Stop Light Has Been Added Near Harrison High School to Make the Intersection Safer

Global  

The stoplight is located at the intersection of County Farm Road and County Road 500 north.
Probably noticed a new stop light in the area.

The stoplight is located at the intersection of county farm road and county road 500 north.

Before the traffic lights were added 500 north had a stop sign and county farm road traffic did not stop.

The county noticed there were several accidents in the area..

So they decided to perform a traffic study.

The study suggested adding a stop light in the area.

Tippecanoe county commissioner tracy brown says adding the stoplights was just phase one of the project.

"folks traveling in that area will then see in the coming months is that in addition to to the signals that are already up and operational new turn lanes and sensors for the signal system will be installed."

The traffic lights were activated last week.

The turn lanes and sens stoplights will be added once school is out.

The county hopes to have the second part of this project finished by the time school starts in the fall of 2020.




