ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA Documentary movie

ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA Documentary movie Trailer Official Selection Sundance Film Festival | World Cinema Documentary Competition ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA, 2020 (99') - Directed by Anabel Rodríguez Ríos.

When filmmaker Anabel Rodríguez Ríos visits a remote floating village in Venezuela to see its eternal lightning storms, she discovers another ongoing and alarming situation taking place... Congo Mirador was once a magical, thriving fishing community, built on stilts near Latin American’s biggest oil field.

But more recently, Venezuela has been spiraling into chaos and violence, and the village itself is literally sinking from pollution and neglect - a prophetic reflection of Venezuela itself.

At the center of the village’s existential fight stands two female leaders: Mrs. Tamara, the Chavez-worshipping coordinator, not above bribery and intimidation, and Natalie, her most vocal critic and school teacher.

As confidence erodes under President Maduro and Venezuela shapes up to become the world’s worst refugee crisis in 2020, will the village find a way to stay afloat or will it become a political and ecological sacrifice?

Over seven years, Once Upon A Time In Venezuela bears witness to the corrosive consequences of corruption that reaches the farthest corners of society and tests the resolve of its people.

