Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pull Plug On Palace Office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly laid off their 15-person team.

According to Business Insider, the pair are closing their Buckingham Palace office.

While a few of their Buckingham Palace office staff may be reabsorbed into the royal household, most are negotiating severance packages.

It's the couple's latest effort to step back as senior royals to pursue business endeavors outside of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are departing from the royal palace to re-establish themselves in Canada.

Their Buckingham Palace staff is still working on setting up their final engagements before they fully step back from their royal duties
