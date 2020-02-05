Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Beijing > Beijing flower business suffers due to coronavirus outbreak

Beijing flower business suffers due to coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Beijing flower business suffers due to coronavirus outbreak

Beijing flower business suffers due to coronavirus outbreak

A Beijing flower shop owner faces a 90 percent drop in sales due to the coronavirus outbreak being felt in China.

Freddie Joyner has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Beijing flower business suffers due to coronavirus outbreak

Beijing florist Cai Xiaoman stands in a darkened, empty shopping mall on the eve of Valentine's Day preparing bouquets.

While wearing a face mask and carefully spraying her hands with alcohol before packaging her flowers, she says she's nervous about the new coronavirus outbreak, but doesn’t want to let down her customers.

(SOUNDBITE)(MANDARIN WITH ENGLISH TRANSLATION) BEIJING FLORIST, CAI XIAOMAN, SAYING: "I think customers are scared and I'm scared too (about the virus).

But I can do nothing because I opened this flower shop for so many years and I have some old customers and I don't want to let them down, so that is why I still open it.

Usually I won't open it (amid the virus outbreak).

There were lots of people asking me whether they can book flowers already before Valentine's Day." The outbreak, which has claimed the lives of nearly 1,400 people in China, has led to a 90% sales decline in Cai’s business.

And in a sign of the times - the florist now includes small bottles of hand sanitizer in each bouquet before they're delivered.

(SOUNDBITE)(MANDARIN WITH ENGLISH TRANSLATION) BEIJING FLORIST, CAI XIAOMAN, SAYING: "There was a customer who ordered a bouquet here, and they asked me whether I could sanitize it before it was delivered.

And that inspired me to the following action (to send out hand sanitizer).

So I need to thank them for that." Hubei provence, the epicenter of the outbreak, has been under virtual lockdown since last month, but people in China's capital are also staying at home to avoid exposure, leaving supermarkets and shopping malls empty… With the full impact of the outbreak still unknown, fear has set in for this business owner... (SOUNDBITE)(MANDARIN WITH ENGLISH TRANSLATION) BEIJING FLORIST, CAI XIAOMAN, SAYING: "I hope for this to end soon.

I am worried, and I'm a bit scared every day,"



Recent related news from verified sources

SportAccord meeting moved away from Beijing due to coronavirus

The SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit has been moved away from Beijing due to the...
Reuters - Published

Airbnb has shut down check-ins for Beijing because of the coronavirus, but still appears to have listings for Wuhan

Airbnb has shut down check-ins for Beijing because of the coronavirus, but still appears to have listings for Wuhan· Airbnb has suspended all check-ins for the Chinese capital Beijing until March due to the ongoing...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ghost city: Follow our commute through empty Beijing [Video]Ghost city: Follow our commute through empty Beijing

Reuters Greater China Chief Producer Mark Chisholm has spent 10 days commuting through a "ghost city" to work amid an extension of the Lunar New Year holidays due to the coronavirus outbreak. Francesca..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11Published

Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away [Video]Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away

Chinese tour groups have been banned from travelling abroad due to outbreak - and this has decimated Thailand's tourism industry.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.