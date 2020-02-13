Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Buffalo man reunites with doctors, surgeons & EMT's who saved his life

Buffalo man reunites with doctors, surgeons & EMT's who saved his life

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Buffalo man reunites with doctors, surgeons & EMT's who saved his life

Buffalo man reunites with doctors, surgeons & EMT's who saved his life

For a time last summer, Sal Buscaglia didn't think he was going to make it.

But thanks to EMT's, doctors, nurses and specialists at Mercy Hospital, the retired women's basketball coach is still standing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaerrebhi_tv

Ala Errebhi For a time last summer, Sal Buscaglia didn't think he was going to make it. But thanks to EMT's, doctors, nurses an… https://t.co/tcG5GrPb1D 49 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy reunited with St. Lucie County rescuers 4 years later [Video]Boy reunited with St. Lucie County rescuers 4 years later

A boy was reunited with the rescuers who saved his life three years ago.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:27Published

Transplant Recipient Sends Build-A-Bear With Heartbeat Recording To Teen Donor's Family [Video]Transplant Recipient Sends Build-A-Bear With Heartbeat Recording To Teen Donor's Family

A South Hadley man wants the family of a 16-year-old who saved his life with a transplant to keep the teenager's memory alive. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.