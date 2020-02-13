Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser

Global  

The fundraiser, now in it's 12 year, helps provide food, shelter, health care, and education for those in need.

KSEE 24 is holding a telethon Wednesday, giving you an opportunity to buy a ticket and win a home.
Workshops over the next year.

Stef: in community matters... one lucky person will soon be the owner of a brand new granville home.

The winner of the home of hope drawing will be selected next week.

Tickets are still available.

And even if you buy a ticket and don't win, our community will win in a big way.

It's hard to believe it's been a year since the 2016 granville home of hope drawing.

But the 2017 event will take place next week, set to have just as much fanfare, and just as much excitement.

This is the 12th year for the fundraiser, awarding a brand new granville home to a lucky ticket holder.

But the community wins as well, with proceeds from ticket sales benefiting 9 local charities including the community food bank, foundations for clovis and sanger schools, and hinds hospice.

This program provides food, shelter, health and education for the under privileged that aspire to do better but need a stopgap measure at least temporarily."

The grand prize is located in granville's belterra community in east fresno.

It's four bedrooms, three baths, valued at more than 375-thousand dollars.

The home of hope fundraiser has raised more than 4-million dollars for local non- profits since it's inception in 2006.

This year's promises to be just as successful as hundreds of 100- dollar tickets are sold providing a new home to one lucky winner and hope for the entire community stef: tomorrow on ksee 24 we'll have our granville home of hope telethon.

You'll be able to call our studios and purchase your ticket for the drawing.

The winning ticket for the home will be drawn next wednesday may 3rd.

And again, 100 percent of the proceeds stay right here in our community.

[a35]tz1a castle mig 21-2shot evan: still ahead at 11...




