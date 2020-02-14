Taylor Bruninga chooses ISU

Global  

Taylor Bruninga chooses ISUIllini Bluffs star signs with Redbirds Tuesday
&lt;&lt;kurt pegler>> what a day for illini bluffs senior taylor bruninga on tuesday... he pitches his baseball team to a shutout win in the afternoon... after signing his basketball scholarship letter to i-s-u in the morning.

The all-stater -- who was one of the hottest names in recruiting circles this winter -- ended his recruitment late last night..

Choosing the redbirds.

He averaged 33 points a gamethis past season and weighed offers from northern iowa and loyola... even had some interest from the illini... but he's heading to i-s-u.

&lt;&lt;taylor bruninga/isu recruit: main reason was they made me one of their top priorities throughout the whole season.

Coach yaklich showed up at one of our first practices of the season, coach muller was at quite a few of my games.

I just really think that was one of the main things.

I just felt like they really wanted me, and i am just really excited about it.."&lt;&lt;kurt pegler>> bruninga could be red-shirted... but the redbird coaches do think he's a guy that could play as a freshman.




