Injured manatee rescued in Boynton Beach 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:10s - Published Injured manatee rescued in Boynton Beach Multiple agencies and two days of effort went into helping an injured manatee in Boynton Beach. It took two days to capture the manatee that was first spotted Wednesday at the boat ramps at Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Injured manatee rescued in Boynton Beach ESCAPED CAPTURE FOR TWO DAYS.WPTV SOUTH COUNTY REPORTERMIRANDA CHRISTIAN TAKES YOU TOBOYNTON BEACH.. AND SHOWS YOUTHE RESCUE.IT TOOK DOZENS OF VOLUNTEERSAND PLENTY OF PATIENCE&BUT ITWAS WORTH IT TO SEE THISINJURED MANATEE GET SOME HELP.FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE,BOYTON BEACH POLICE AND FIRE,AND BOYNTON BEACH DIVE SHOPALL SPENT THE DAY.. FOR ASECOND DAY.. TRYING TO CAPTUREA MANATEE WITH A DEEP GASH ONITWITH THE MANATEE EVADING ALLATTEMPTS TO GET IT SOME HELP."YOU GET EMOTIONALLY ATTACHEDTO THE ANIMAL, AND THIS ONE ISSUCH A CHALLENGE, BECAUSEEVERY TIME THEY GOT HIM, HE ISLIKE HOUDINEY, HE ESCAPES" NOONE WAS WILLING TO GIVE UP ONTHE MAMMAL THAT SEARCHED NOWCALL HARRY HOUDINI.. AND AFTERSOME REWORKING OF THE NETSTHEY FINALLY GOT HER."ITWOULD HAVE DIED WITHOUT HELP,IT LOOKED LIKES A BAD CU"F-W-C WILL TAKE THIS MANATEEBACK TO* AND GET IT THE HELPIT NEEDS TO HEAL THAT CUT.THEY SY IT DOES LOOK LIKE ITCAME FROM A BOAT PROPELLER.





Tweets about this WPTV Injured manatee rescued in Boynton Beach after two days https://t.co/DNlzOo9xVM https://t.co/Yk7Ep3kzE4 4 hours ago Kevin Olivas .@cbs12 Somehow a manatee was hurt, the animal being found in Boynton Beach, Florida. Two law enforcement officers… https://t.co/RSW9xuhq8b 21 hours ago

