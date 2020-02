Remembering Trooper Joseph Bullock

CHANNEL FIVE'S MIKE TRIMMTAKES YOU TO THE MEMORIASERVICE, WHERE THOSE WHO KNEWHIM HONORED HIS LIFE ALEGACYTHE LIFE AND LEGACY OF TROOPERJOSEPH BULLOCK - ON DISPLAY..."IT WAS AN HONOR TO SERVE WITHYOU AND BE YOUR CAPTAIN.

MAYYOU FOREVER REST IN PEACE."THOSE WHO KNEW HIM BEST "HEWILL LIVE FOREVER.

NO MATTWHAT YOU ARE A LEGEND." MARTINCOUNTY SHERIFF WILLIAM SNYDERWITH A MESSAGE FOR BULLOCKFAMILY "THAT PIECE OF GROUNDWHERE YOUR SON DIED, WILL BESACRED FOR AS LONG AS WEEXIST" AND FOR THE FIRST TIME,WE'RE SEEING THE PERSON WHOSHOT THE SUSPECT WHO KILLEDTROOPER BULLOCK.

RIVIERA BEACHDETECTIVE JEMEL HEADINGS"LET'S JUST SAY THAT THATSUSPECT THAT MURDERED ROOOPERBULLOCK COUN'T HURT ANYBODYELSE......THANK YOU" BULLOCKSPENT HIS ENTIRE 19 YEARCAREER ON THE TREASURE COASTEVERYONE WHO SERVED WITH HIMWAS ASKED TO STAND AND BEACKNOWLEDGED.

INCLUDING HISLONGTIME TEAMMATE AND FHPPARTNER "I WAS ALWAYS LOOKINGFORWARD TO MEETING HIS FAMILY,BUT NOT THIS WAY.

MY BROTHERFROM ANOTHER MOTHER." STORIESOF BULLOCK'S SELFLESS NATUREWERE TOLD OVER AND OVER..

LIKETHE TIME HE HELPED A MOTHERAND HER KIDS OFF THE HIGHWAYSAFELY.

"TRANSPORTED THEM TO AMOTEL, PAID FOR THEIR ROOM SOTHEY COULD BE OFF THE HIGHWAFOR THE NIGHT" AN AIR FORCVETERAN.

TAPS WAS PLAYED ANDAN AMERICAN FLAG PRESENTED TOBULLOCKS PARENTS{AT 13:2}CONGRESSMAN BRIAN MAST - AARMY COMBAT VETERAN - HAD HIGHPRAISE FOR BULLOCK "NO MORENOBLE MISSION THANSAFEGUARDING YOUR COMMUNITYAND THOSE WHO CALL OUT FORHELP.TROOPER BULLOCK PAIDDEARLY TO ACCOMPLISH JUSTHAT." A SACRIFICE HONORED ATTHIS SERVICE.

MIKE TRIM WPNEWSCHANNEL 5AFTER THE SERVICE..

TROOPERBULLOCK'S BODY WAS DRIVEN TOSARASOTA NATIONAL CEMETERY.ALONG THE WAY PEOPLE LINED THESTREET TO PAY THEIR RESPECTSFIREFIGHTERS ALSO STOPPED ONOVERPASSES.

NEAR THE END, THEPROCESSION DROVE UNDER ANAMERICAN FLAG.DURING THE CHURCH SERVICE WEALSO LEARNED THERE'S A PUSHRENAME A PORTION OF I-95 INTROOPER BULLOCK'S MEMORY.

THEANNOUNCEMENT WAS MADE BY THEMAJOR IN CHARGE OF FLORIDAHIGHWAY PATROL TROOP L..

WHICHBULLOCK SERVED UNDER FOR 1YEARS."BETWEEN MILE MARKER 105 AND110 DESIGNATED AS THE TROOPERJOSEPH BULLOCK MEMORIALHIGHWAY"IF YOU MISSED ANY OF TODAY'SSERVICE, WE'VE POSTED PICTUESON WPTV-DOT-COM.

