Living Well with Local 2: Fresh Fit Meals

Something healthy at a fast food restaurant is like finding a diamond at the city dump!

But this morning... we're introducing you to the diamond!

Lupe rachel stout joining us this morning from fresh fit meals!

Good morning!

Out of the realization that in today's world eating healthy, frequently and in good taste is practically impossible.

That's where we come in!

We provide chef crafted, nutritionally- balanced meals and snacks that are prepared fresh and can be heated up and enjoyed within minutes.

All of our menu items are labeled with complete nutrition facts.

We take the guesswork, grocery shopping, cooking and scrubbing pans out of eating healthy!

That means more time for friends, family and all of the finer things in life.

3814 east 42nd street odessa, tx phone: 432.362.5500 fresh fit meals 5210 w.

Wadley ave midland, tx phone: 432.689.0975 chase yesterday we saw a nice cooldown, with high temperatures in the 70s across most of the basin.

Today, that cooldown comes to an end, and we'll return to the 90s for this afternoon.

Clear skies will help with chase yesterday we saw a nice cooldown, with