Virginia Cooperative Extension: Grafting an apple tree

Wondered how people have you ever wondered how people graft their own fruit trees?it's an easy way to experience once again-- those sweet flavors from your childhoodwell jon vest-- the floyd county extension agent for virginia cooperative extension-- is joining us this morning to teach us how to do just that.

1.

Jon what do we need for spring grafting?2.

How easy is it?

Can you take us through it step by step?3.

If people are like me...they can't really pick up on something by just up on something by can't really pick up on something by just watching...they need to do it themselves to learn.

Does v-c-e offer any classes or workshops?4.

How can someone get in contact with their area extension agent to learn more?

??toss to