Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Virginia Cooperative Extension: Grafting an apple tree

Virginia Cooperative Extension: Grafting an apple tree

Video Credit: WFXR - Published < > Embed
Virginia Cooperative Extension: Grafting an apple treeVirginia Cooperative Extension: Grafting an apple tree
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Virginia Cooperative Extension: Grafting an apple tree

Wondered how people have you ever wondered how people graft their own fruit trees?it's an easy way to experience once again-- those sweet flavors from your childhoodwell jon vest-- the floyd county extension agent for virginia cooperative extension-- is joining us this morning to teach us how to do just that.

1.

Jon what do we need for spring grafting?2.

How easy is it?

Can you take us through it step by step?3.

If people are like me...they can't really pick up on something by just up on something by can't really pick up on something by just watching...they need to do it themselves to learn.

Does v-c-e offer any classes or workshops?4.

How can someone get in contact with their area extension agent to learn more?

??toss to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.