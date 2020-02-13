Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-27-17

Warmest day in 2017 so far.

Rick: this week the nasdaq composite went over 6,000 for the first time ever.

But it's not just the nasdaq that's been on the tear.

It's the stock market in general.

If we take a look over the past year, if you'd bought into the nasdaq exactly a year ago you'd have a 22% return on your money.

But not so bad just the stock market in general is up 16%.

The 3-year average on the tech heavy nasdaq 13%, 3-year average on the s&p 500 10%.

And over the past 5 years if you had bought the nasdaq index you'd have a 15% return per year on average!

But the overall stock market is not far behind that up 14%!

So it is the tech heavy stocks like the amazon, the googles, the apples that are in nasdaq that have really been excelling lately but just in general this has been a really good stock market.

And i think it's a really good lesson.

If we take a look back at the last 5 years and everything that's happened from political uncertainty to economic uncertainty, terrorism, tax, all that stuff.

But if you were sitting on the sidelines you've missed huge average returns.

It's just a lesson.

You need to be in the market even if you're uncomfortable about things.

With your money in your pocket minute, i'm