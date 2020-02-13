Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-27-17

Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-27-17

Video Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse - Published < > Embed
Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-27-17

Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-27-17

Financial Advisor Rick Reagan knows you gotta be in it to win it!

The Stock Market continues to pay off big returns for those who buy in.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-27-17

Warmest day in 2017 so far.

Rick: this week the nasdaq composite went over 6,000 for the first time ever.

But it's not just the nasdaq that's been on the tear.

It's the stock market in general.

If we take a look over the past year, if you'd bought into the nasdaq exactly a year ago you'd have a 22% return on your money.

But not so bad just the stock market in general is up 16%.

The 3-year average on the tech heavy nasdaq 13%, 3-year average on the s&amp;p 500 10%.

And over the past 5 years if you had bought the nasdaq index you'd have a 15% return per year on average!

But the overall stock market is not far behind that up 14%!

So it is the tech heavy stocks like the amazon, the googles, the apples that are in nasdaq that have really been excelling lately but just in general this has been a really good stock market.

And i think it's a really good lesson.

If we take a look back at the last 5 years and everything that's happened from political uncertainty to economic uncertainty, terrorism, tax, all that stuff.

But if you were sitting on the sidelines you've missed huge average returns.

It's just a lesson.

You need to be in the market even if you're uncomfortable about things.

With your money in your pocket minute, i'm




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DavisHodgdonCPA

Davis & Hodgdon CPAs The New Year means it's #tax season. If you're an active duty #military #family, there are some tax benefits that c… https://t.co/ujqFzoaGQn 1 day ago

JohnExodiaWick

[VRG] Rusty! @Hereallysaiduuu My first tournament I ran was awful, I lost some money, literally setting up power cords LAST MIN… https://t.co/CNZ9Na1gRb 6 days ago

365homedecor

Home decor tips and tricks 365 days a year New post (40 TRICKS WITH MONEY FROM YOUR POCKET || 5-Minute Recipes To Have Fun!) has been published on Home Decora… https://t.co/XmUrVxRj6F 6 days ago

opensourceress

Kate Tolley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @GifZelda Spending your entire Saturday typing out some BASIC that was printed in your pocket money magazine so tha… https://t.co/fQcofX2sYn 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Money in Your Pocket Minute: 5-10-17 [Video]Money in Your Pocket Minute: 5-10-17

Training not only improves your health, but it can also help get into college. Financial Advisor Rick Reagan looks at which sports offer the best chances for men to earn a scholarship.

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished

Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-24-17 [Video]Money in Your Pocket Minute: 4-24-17

The stock market is not a casino, and the odds are more in your favor. Financial Advisor Rick Reagan looks at returns through the decades.

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.