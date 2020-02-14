Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hitch a Ride on the Love Trolley!

Hitch a Ride on the Love Trolley!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Hitch a Ride on the Love Trolley!

Hitch a Ride on the Love Trolley!

Two levels underground beneath 13th and Market Street, trolleys speed through every few minutes.

It is difficult to distinguish one from the other until you see Gary Mason’s trolley.

In the spirit of “Brotherly Love” and Valentine’s Day, Mason tricked out his trolley with hearts, lights, and flowers galore.

It’s something he’s done since 1993, but his display has grown tremendously since then.

The rose-tinted ambiance is blended with a nostalgic mix of oldies and love songs that Mason shuffles through on his iPod Nano.

Morning commuters can look for Mason’s sweet ride around Valentine’s Day, but he also decorates for Halloween and Christmas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hitch a Ride on the Love Trolley!

Watch full episodes of My Go-To online at ABC.

Stream Hitch a Ride on the Love Trolley!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.