8th Grade Science Teacher & Pro-Dunker

Jonathan Clark has always loved basketball, but being on the small side, he shifted to track and received a scholarship to play at UCLA, where he became a two time All American triple jumper.

Known as “J Clark The Jumper” with over 200,000 followers and millions of views, Clark has combined his love for basketball, his high jump, and his love of teaching.

Now, Clark is an 8th-grade science teacher at Granite Ridge Intermediate School in Fresno, CA and uses his passion for dunking as a way to instill passion and confidence in his students!
