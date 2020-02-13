The Many Ways To Practice Self-Care That Cost Absolutely Zero Money

'Self-care' is often associated with pricey indulgences like massages and lavish vacations.

But according to HuffPost, laying down big bucks for such care just isn't realistic.

Fortunately, there are loads of ways to clear your head and rejuvenate your spirit for absolutely zilch money.

Try going outside for some fresh air and sunshine.

Better yet, do it with a friend.

Even better?

Exercise with a friend!

Or, declutter, clean, and organize your space.