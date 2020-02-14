Anglers celebrate stream trout season opener at local shop

One in their dreams. you know..

The one that didn't get away..

That was this big.

Tomorrow is the stream trout fishing opener..

And it was duly noted in redding.

The fishing on churn creek was a little slow today..

Churn creek road.

The fish were there..

But the bite was off.

This was the traditional day before the stream trout season opener celebration at the fly shop: free food for anyone who showed up..

And my own tradition..

The homemade rainbow trout shaped and frosted cookies.

Mm-mm they've been doing this for decades..

And mike mercer has worked here for decades.

This is clear creek..

Running high and clear.

Mike says we should finally have an opener..

And a season..

Like we're supposed to... "after 5 years of drought, this is odd, but this is really normal, this is what we should normally expect.

For most of our lives, opening day was not the best fishing.

A month later was really the best fishing.

This year will be kind of like that.

You've got some pretty good fishing now, but it'll just get better and better and better with the heat.

But august will be tough as always.

It'll be too hot then."

It was a chance for anglers to swap stories..

And pick up what they needed before saturday's opener.

Benson kanemoto was a dentist in san jose who used to commute to the north state on weekends to fish.

He and his wife bought a house in redding when he retired..

On the sacramento river of course.

"eileen and i walked to the backyard to look where we were, and i said eileen, i think this is the house.

And she said we haven't even seen the home yet.

I said it's location i don't care what it is, just where it is.

Yeah.

That's how we ended up where we live right now."

Mike mercer says his top three waters to fish tomorrow are hat creek and fall river in eastern shasta county..

And the lower sacramento river.

A lot of streams are going to need time to lower to more fishable levels.

Have fun if you go out..

And if you get skunked..

Remember there's