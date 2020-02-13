Animal cruelty charges

Global  

Pinpoint weather fore cast coming up.

>> all right, dan, thank you.

>>> a man accused of killing his neighbor's 2-pound yorkshire terrier in st.

George was charged in that case.

More on the continuing story.

>> i am so grateful that he was charged.

>> nancy limbering and her daughters are still healing since their beloved family pet was killed last november.

Lindberg says her neighbor, canyon benson, hit it with gardening shears when the dog ran into his yard.

She said her 12-year-old daughter saw it happen and has had to see medical professionals to deal with the trauma.

>> for the sake that he's convicted, i hope that there is a guilty plea.

>> benson faced the judge for the first time on wednesday, telling the judge that the death was accidental.

Nancy made sure she was there.

>> you know, he didn't plead guilty and he didn't plead no contest.

E actually wants to take this to a bench trial.

>> the humane society of utah is also speaking out about the charges.

>> we're just hoping that he is held accountable because we do fell that this was a loss to the family.

This was a family member to them >> reporter: now with a scheduled trial, nancy's been told her 12-year-old daughter will have to take the stand.

>> it breaks my heart that she, you know, is going to have to go through this in a trial because she will be a witness and have to testify.

>> attend sentencing and ask that he be charged to the maximum penalty.

>> reporter: if convicted, benson faces a year in prison and $2500 fine.

>> in utah pets are considered property.

So they will be charging this man with the idea that it was destruction of property.

However, we do understand that these pets are seen more as family members to many pet owners, and we do encourage utah law to take that into consideration that this was not just a dog.

This was a member of the family and was almost seen as a child to the owners.

>> reporter: beenson is scheduled for trial on july 6th.

We'll continue to have updates as they come.



