Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > St. Norbert College Freshman uses scholarships in De Pere

St. Norbert College Freshman uses scholarships in De Pere

Video Credit: WFRV - Published < > Embed
St. Norbert College Freshman uses scholarships in De PereSt. Norbert College Freshman uses scholarships in De Pere
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

St. Norbert College Freshman uses scholarships in De Pere

High school seniors head off to college, wondering how to pay for their education.

((tom)) many will apply for student loans - but not one young man took another route seeking scholarships and says you should too.

Local 5's kris schuller reports he devised a plan and it has paid off.

When nick surprise took a tour of the st.

Norbert campus last year - while trying to decided which college to attend - he immediately knew he'd found a home.

Surprise: 49:41: it didn't feel like i had to act in formal academic setting, felt like i was walking on to a second home but with tuition running about 40 thousand dollars a year - this biology major and music minor - knew he would need financial help.

Determined to avoid student loans - he went after scholarships.

Surprise: 50:19: i already had a plan that i need to apply for as many scholarships as i can, that wasn't an option.

Using information from his high school - he found scholarships to apply for.

Put together a spread sheet, gathered the documents need to submit, and over 5 weeks - filled out 40 applications.

Surprise: 51:29: this weekend i'm going to do seven, this weekend i'm going to do eight.

And in the end - was awarded over 100- thousand dollars from 19 different organizations.

Frinzi: 9:28: i know he put a lot of effort into applying for those scholarships.

Admissions counselor maribeth frinzi says millions of dollars in scholarships are available for college students each year.

Frinzi: 8:54: available from outside companies, organizations, family foundation that want to give back .

Money awarded for things other then a students grade point - money that helps students pursue their dreams. frinzi: 9:02 : you don't want to leave money on the table.

Surprise: 56:45: there are so many scholarships out there that anybody can apply for &amp; 59:28: it is a lot of hard work and you have to put in the work to have the opportunity.

Ks-lc5.

.

((tom)) and surprise says he just sent out another seven scholarship applications - to help pay for his junior and senior years at st.

Norbert college.

((erin)) an event in




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.