Reward Increased to $12,000 For Sweethearts Murder At Subway 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:18s - Published The two were killed in the restaurant near Columbine High School in 2000. The two were killed in the restaurant near Columbine High School in 2000. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Reward Increased For Information In Luis Nieves' Murder Denver police increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who killed Luis Nieves. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:26Published 2 weeks ago