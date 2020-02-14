Red Cross Hero: Law enforcement

Continue serving as chairman of the board.

>>>wendy davis: every year, we partner with the tri county chapter of the american red cross to celebrate the extraordinary acts of courage that happen right in our own neighborhoods.

Heroes are among us and this is our way of saying thank you for what you do.

>>rob vaughn: tonight, and every weeknight for the next two weeks, wfmz's karin mallett is sharing their stories.

We start with this year's law enforcement hero.

>>>nats >>>ralph valletta, taxi cab driver: i work a 12 hour shift, 60 hours a week..

>>>reporter: ralph valletta is a people person.

>>>valletta: it's a customer service job that's 8 percent driving and 92 percent dealing with the public.

>>>reporter: for 26 years, he's gotten folks where they needed to go..

Often times with a little conversation.

>>>nats: on a monday afternoon..

He had a pickup at north 10th street in reading..

For a ride to the berkshire mall.

A young man got in the car but didn't say anything.

>>>valletta: i said do you want to go to the berkshire mall and he said "yes".

I proceeded to go south on 10th street and he said hold it, i forgot my money take me back to my house.

>>>reporter: he asked ralph to turn down the alley but ralph's car bottomed out.

>>>valletta: he got agitated when i said that i wasn't going to go down the alley.

>>>reporter: what happened next was all caught on camera.

>>>nat break of man pulling a gun>>>valletta: i was crunched down in my seat and he was waving the gun and yelling about the wallet.

>>>deputy terry ely, berks county sheriff's deputy: i noticed his taxi cab parked- double parked about a block down from me.

As i got closer i noticed it started slowly pulling away but never got up to regular speed and i thought that was a little strange.

>>>nats >>>reporter: berks county sheriff's deputy terry ely had pulled up behind them.

And when the light cycled through..

And the cab didn't move..

Deputy ely got out of his car.

And in his rearview mirrow..

Beyond the mask and gun... ralph saw flashing lights.

>>>nats: a police officer..

A police officer>>>ely: that day i honestly could not tell you why i walked up to that car.

I just felt the need to do it.

Something told me to do it and thank god i did.

>>>ralph: i knew as soon as i saw him walking towards the car with the gun drawn, i knew this was going to have a good ending.

>>>reporter: 4 months later, in july..

18 year old victor martinez -herrera pleaded guilty to robbery.

He was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in state prison.

>>>valletta: i was going to go over and shake terry's hand and the next thing i realize i had him in a bear hug.

I was happy to be safe.

>>>ely: he gave me the biggest hug i think i've ever had i think next to my mother.

.

>>>nats: music >>>valletta: i do believe in divine intervention and i think there was a reason that he got out of his car that day and maybe it's not for him or me to figure out but there was a reason.

>>>reporter: ralph went back to work that afternoon..

>>>ralph: we run into each other on the road now and wave to each other.

>>>reporter: knowing he's not alone out on the road.

Deputy terry ely, law enforcement hero, karin mallett 69 news.