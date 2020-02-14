Maine-Endwell Little League team receives rings

Former owner.

The maine-endwell little league world champions are showing off their hard- earned hardware.

The team was given their little league championship rings on saturday during the m-e little league opening day festivities.the rings feature the red and blue mid-antlantic logo sitting in a baseball diamond, made of diamonds."world champions" surround the logo with each ring personalized with the player and coach's name and number.team slogans such as "be legendary" and "us on 3" are inscribed on the inside of the ring along with the date and final score of the championship game.manager scott rush says what it represents is more meaningful than the ring itself.

Little league world champion manager scott rush says, "i think it's special because we'll look back 10 or 15 years from now and the ring will be a reminder of the summer.

For me, it's more about the memories and something to look back on.

It's good."

Jim ehmke says the rings also come with a personalized case with a magnetic strip that holds the ring in place, and a light to shine on it.coaches worked with the designers to incorporate the personal touches on