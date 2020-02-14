5-1 Miracle Monday: Queens for a Cause

>> it's time for miracle monday.

This time we have royalty here for our segment.

Here to tell us all about a 5k run and walk.

And a car show and bike show coming up to benefit children's health network.

Welcome back.

>> how are you?

>> good.

How are you?

>> this is great.

Exciting event coming up.

We have to tell people to put it on their calendars.

Not coming up until june 11th.

We want to give people a chance to sign up for this.

You are starting out raising money obviously for children's miracle network at guissinger and there is the queen for cause fund.

Is that all going towards the childrens network?

>> we do different events all yearlong and raise money for them.

I believe our record since we started was $152 thousand that we raised for them.

>> wow.

>> it's really fun to support them and their cause.

>> that's amazing good for you ladies.

Let's talk about the work that you do.

Including that 5k run and walk and the car and bike show that are coming up.

Let's start with the run or walk.

What do you have planned for that?

>> the run or walk starts actually at 8:30 in the morning on june 11th.

You can sign up the day of.

Sign up at 7:15.

There is a bunch of different categories.

You can win by dressing up as your favorite prince or princess.

There is also a kids fun run right afterwards.

It's a half my course.

It's $5 to enter for that.

To enter just regular 5k i believe it's $20.

If you preregister, $25.

If you want a shirt with it.

10 if you don't.

>> it looks like you get good turn out.

>> yeah we usually get 70 to 75 people to come and support us.

>> that's awesome.

Not only do you have the run and the walk.

You also have the car show and the bike show.

>> that's 151 cars, bikes and trailers as well that come and support us.

And registration 10-1 i believe.

And there is a judge show.

That judging starts at 4:00.

And we have vendors.

We have sponsorships.

Everybody, the cars are fantastic.

Such a great event.

Isn't it so cool to look at this?

>> it really is.

And the bikes too.

Can't forget the bikes.

>> yeah.

Yeah.

There are so many of them.

It's amazing to see.

The ice cream truck.

Go dad.

Way to go.

>> i would give him first place.

>> well in addition to all of that which sounds like so much fun, also raises a lamb.

This is the cutest thing i have ever heard of.

Tell us about this and what you do.

>> every year gets a lamb.

Usually at the end of april.

Beginning of may.

I got mine last year.

Her name is honey suckle and we work with sam heys and donates towards us.

The queen raises it from april to august.

And goes up at the live stock option at the end of the week.

And all of the money goes to the children's miracle network.

>> wow, that's fantastic.

So much good working done.

And of course we want you to come out and support them.

The 5k run and walk and bike show happening on sunday june 11th.

Great men you there.

And 5k starts at 8:30 in the morning and car show runs from 10:00 to 4:00 and of course benefits childrens medical network of guissinger which helps out kids throughout central pa and beyond.

Check out our website too centralpatv.com.

In case you missed