Windy and cold today with drizzle 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KY3 - KYTV - Published Flood warnings still out Flood warnings still out 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Windy and cold today with drizzle EVERYONE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE CHILLY CONDITIONS ACROSS THE OZARKS TODAY IN FACT WERE STILL ME FEELING LIKE THIRTIES AND FORTIES AT THE LUNCH HOUR YOU WANT TO MAKE OUT IF YOU'RE HEADING OUT TODAY THERE'S A GOOD MAKES A CLOUD COVER IN THE FORECAST AND EVEN SOME LIGHT AREAS OF DRIZZLE MAKING A KIND A MISERABLE TO BE OUTSIDE WINDS ARE GUSTING WELL OVER THIRTY MILES AN HOUR YOU CAN SEE SOME OF THE WHITE CAPS THERE ON THE WATER IT HE WILL ROCK LAKE AS THEY RELEASE WATER AID TO TEENY COMO WE'RE GOING TO SEE FLOODING AND HIGH WATER AROUND FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS HERE'S A LOOK AT RACE ON THE RADAR COULD BE OUT THERE ALL DAY BUT IT CERTAINLY ENOUGH TO BE A NUISANCE AT THE LUNCH HOUR TEMPERATURES I'LL SWEAR IN THE FORTIES ACROSS THE BOARD WE HAVE A FLOOD WARNING OUT INTEL NINE FIFTEEN LATER TONIGHT FOR ALL OF OUR MISSOURI COUNTIES AND EVEN INTO NORTHWEST ARKANSAS PETER CASH SHOWS WILL EVENTUALLY SEE THE CLEARING TAKE PLACE LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING PERHAPS SOME LATE DAY SUNSHINE THAT WOULD BE NICE WE'RE GOING TO BE DRY ON TUESDAY RAIN MOVES BACK INTO THE FORECAST FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY LOOKS LIKE WE COULD SEE AN ADDITIONAL ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAINFALL NOT GOOD NEWS AFTER ALL THE FLOODING IN THAT WE'VE SEEN THE LAST FEW DAYS





You Might Like

Tweets about this Maclovio Perez Jr. Warm and windy for today and Tuesday. But, big changes begin late on Tuesday as a cold front arrives with showers a… https://t.co/G1ryLcIVnw 2 minutes ago OmahaWXNow Cloudy with some scattered rain showers today, becoming windy this afternoon after a cold front passes thru the are… https://t.co/SxYavbM34R 5 minutes ago 🏝️🌺Flowers Storms🍹🏖️ Morning all! The sun is shining here even though it's cold & windy. I've got a precious day off so I'm having an ea… https://t.co/QIlkTITLOX 55 minutes ago Daniel Barber Off to spend time with this cold and windy lady today https://t.co/1SWqbC7JOm 2 hours ago Kayla Rivoli Rainy, windy, and cold in Pensacola Beach today but there’s nowhere else I’d rather be and no one else I’d rather b… https://t.co/9ACFecuAxo 8 hours ago ビューティーガーデン It’s so windy and cold today but have a feeling good with this. https://t.co/4zYnkU5lhy 9 hours ago Jical Rami RT @EvanAndrewsFox4: Warm, dry days before cold, WET days return! Most see low 70s today (except N/E as AM clouds linger) with light winds.… 14 hours ago Karina Huaracha Went outside with Joaquin today Joaquin: oh wow it’s not that cold today! Just alittle air hard.. He meant windy. Windy. 14 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast Thursday was the day in two months!! Friday will be even colder!! It will be bitterly cold on tonight with lows well below zero. In fact....it could be the coldest night of the winter so far for many.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 04:13Published 2 days ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast Cloudy skies will stick around tonight with a warm front lifting through. Some flurries or drizzle are possible as temperatures fall into the lower 30s with a steady west wind at 10-15 mph. The warmest.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:26Published 2 weeks ago