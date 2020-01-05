Global  

A march is planned to take place on the strip today

Thousands are expected to turn out for a march along Las Vegas Boulevard
>>> it's the first of may..

And people across the country, and the world..

Are expected to mark "may day".

((kirsten joyce)) many plan to march against the immigration policies under president trump for what is also known as international worker's rights day.

Some organizers are even urging immigrant - owned businesses to close up shop today.

Brian loftus >> here at home... thousands expected to turn out for a march along las vegas boulevard.

Kirsten joyce it's scheduled to start around 5-30 tonight at the intersection of las vegas boulevard and spring mountain... and move south.

8 news now reporter michael stevens is live along the boulevard with what's expected.

Michael?

((michael stevens)) >> brian, kirsten... locally... the culinary union planned this march... along with a few others who represent about 57-thousand workers here in las vegas and reno.

The culinary union is the state's largest immigrant organization... with about 55-percent women workers... and 56-percent latinos.

Today... the culinary union is trying get people to stay away from hotels and casinos involved in active labor disputes.

Over the years... the culinary union has been fighting for fair wages... job security... and good health benefits for working men and women in nevada for over 82 years.

The march is expected to start around 5-30 tonight... right here at spring mountain and las vegas boulevard... they'll head towards the flamingo... over the highway ending at an empty lot.

Organizers expect the march to last about 45-minutes.

Brian, kirsten?

((brian loftus)) > a judge will check in with ((brian loftus)) >>> a judge will check in with the




