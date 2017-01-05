Ag & Energy Report 5.1.17

Reporting) after more than two years, exxon mobil's bottom line has finally stopped shrinking.

Exxon, the world's largest public oil company, revealed on friday that profits more than doubled to $4 billion during the first three months of 2017.

This breaks a losing streak for the oil giant.

Tesla's self driving cars may be making a cross country trip by the end of the year.

Tesla ceo elon musk told a ted talk that the autonomous cars will be able to drive from los angeles to new york.

Meanwhile, tesla just delayed the roll out of its solar roof.

The company originally said it will begin selling its solar roof in april, but ceo elon musk said that two of the four shingle options won't be made available until early 2018.

A tesla spokesperson declined to comment further on why the timeline had changed.

And healthy appetites have driven a jump in sales of gluten free foods.

The financial times reports the category posting the fastest packaged foods growth last year.

Global sales of gluten-free food jumped 12.6 per cent year on year in 2016 to $3.5bn, compared with overall packaged foods growth of just over 4 per cent, according to euromonitor.

