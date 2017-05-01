Monday Morning Race Review - May 1, 2017

>> good morning, everyone.

Three big things going on this year.

One weekend in june and two weekends in july where you can check out the racing activity at iowa speedway.

Let's look at some of the results from last week.

At the southern iowa speedway.

Wednesday evening.

Here are the finishers in each of those divisions.

We congratulate everyone that made it through.

We were racing the raindrops.

Steve jackson won in the number 23 truck, we might add.

Moyer in second.

Yours truly in third place.

Here's a picture of steve with a trophy.

And a cool trophy.

Congratulations to steve jackson.

The thing that's neat is people were talking about steve being there, but they were also talking about a wreck.

This is a bad wreck that happened after the restart of a feature event.

Yours truly in the nine.

And that's toni morrow in the 2m behind us.

You can see him getting airborne and then going end over end.

And toni was okay.

We talked to him afterwards and in the next couple of days to make sure he was okay.

This is from the stand.

Jackson in the lead.

As they come down the front straightaway, there's toni coming end to end and on all 4s.

That's inside of lunstrom's vehicle.

Toni there to the left.

This is toni's vehicle.

There's toni in the 2m on the left-hand side of the screen.

He continues on.

It digs in and goes end over end.

The next thing we see is from toni morrow's truck, his cockpit.

Coming down the front straightaway.

Watch how fast this happens.

He barely gets nudged.

Digs in and then goes for the ride.

Unreal.

Now we're going to go a couple rows back.

This is brian spanningaler's truck.

Very scary, but everybody is only toni was okay.

And we were talking to paula yesterday and she said he's getting better each and every day.

He did not need any treatment, so that's good news there.

Let's show you the non-results from the other tracks around.

You know who won?

Mother nature won.

Mother nature rained out marshalltown speedway.

Mother nature also took care of the boone speedway as well as they're trying to get their 50st anniversary continuing.

But that didn't happen.

And went over to knoxville.

And knoxville realized that we had to call this one early as knoxville raceway got rained out.

And world of outlaws was postponed until mother's day.

The xfinity series race was in richard, virginia.

The toyota care 250.

We pick it up with live laps to go.

And a melee ensues.

And we go into overtime.

It looks like a restart violation for ty dillen cost him the event.

And it put it in the hands of larson.

Larson motors on and takes the victory in that event.

In second police was alguyer.

That's good news for justin.

What does he pick up?

He picks up an extra $100,000.

It was a dash for cash race.

Larson won.justin in second place.

Austin dillen, ty's brother was in third place.

And indy cars, they ran -- by the way before i forget, xfinity series race, iowa speedway, june 24, 2017.

Get your tickets.

The indycar series racing in phoenix for a saturday night race.

We show you some of the highlights from the indycar race.

This is turn one from lap one.

The seven goes around five different vehicles.

Andretty was involved.

And when the race was over, the sun went down and packageknow had a chance to win the indycar race in phoenix.

This guy is such a character.

You met him on the show before people really knew who he was.

He met the crowd.

And he gets the checkered flag and they throw it down to him, which is kind of cool.

You'd think he goes to the track.

No, he has people that want to high-five him.

He continues to high-five anyone who wants to high-five him.

You can see him in iowa in a little bit.

Here are the finishers of the indycar race.

When are they going to be here?

Sunday, july 9th.

Monster energy nascar cup series ran yesterday.

Toyota owners 400.

Logano, a bunch of penalties in this race.

We'll hear about that this week.

Keselowski, his teammate, finished in second.

Toyota race, toyota 400, a couple of fords finished up front.

Hamlin finishing in third spot.

Looking at something else.

The arka series that chance to run theirs.

Mitchell's car on the track.

This is a nice, tiny racetrack in indiana.

They were dodging raindrops.

And let's look at the arka series race.

Chad finley -- that did not update, folks.

Sergeant won that race.

Weatherman finished third in the event.

The arka series is going to be here in iowa at the iowa speedway on saturday, july 8th.

We have nhra finals yesterday in charlotte.

There are your winners in the four