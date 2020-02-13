Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shooting leaves one man injured

Shooting leaves one man injured

Video Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City - Published < > Embed
Shooting leaves one man injuredShooting leaves one man injured
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Shooting leaves one man injured

Away.

>> this is breaking news.

On abc 4 utah.

>> anchor: "good morning utah" i am brian carlson.

>> anchor: and i am emilie clark.

One man in surgery after shot during a fight in west valley city.

>> anchor: 41st west and 4400 south.

Andrew is live on scene with details.

Andrew?

>> reporter: hi guys.

We are here on corner of passka and falcon.

Where apparently two people were injured in a reported shooting.

We are told one of the victims suffered gun shot wounds.

The other, suffered facial lacerations.

Both at the hospital.

Gun shot wound victim in surgery.

I want to get out of the shot.

Look at the home.

Now, we are told that the person that suffered the facial laceration is man that lives at the home.

The other person does not live at the home.

So we are still unclear as to what may have led up to this shooting and altercation.

But we are told that around 3:30 this morning.

West valley city police were called to this area.

Because neighbors heard people fighting in the street.

Now we did speak with some neighbors earlier today.

They say this is a low crime area of west valley city.

They have not seen a lot of crime on this street.

In awhile.

So this was kind of unsettling.

We did speak with west valley city police earlier.

Few moments ago.

This is what sergeant hill said about the incident.

>> one victim found in the road.

He is conscious and breathing.

They are putting him in surgery right now.

So we are waiting to hear back on his condition.

Another one taken to the hospital.

And he is had some facial lacerations and so forth.

But he is being checked out right now.

>> reporter: now, again, sergeant hill tells us they do not know the condition of the gun shot wound victim.

But they did tell us he was shot multiple times.

So again, we are still trying to figure out what his condition is, and also the condition of the man that had the facial injuries.

But again we are told the man with facial injuries lives t the home.

And the other man does not.

We are unclear as to their connection.

Cops tell us they do not believe the men knew each other.

So interesting questions that raises as we get more information we will bring it to you here.

Live on air and online.

On abc



Recent related news from verified sources

Convenience store shooting in Phoenix leaves man hospitalized

A shooting at a convenience store near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue in Phoenix has left one man...
azcentral.com - Published

Man injured in drive-by shooting near Chapel Street nightclub

Police were called to Chapel Street after reports of a shooting about 5.30am. Witnesses told police...
The Age - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Investigation Underway Into Shooting In Randallstown [Video]Investigation Underway Into Shooting In Randallstown

Police are investigating a shooting in Randallstown Thursday that left one man hurt.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:20Published

Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting at West Jordan Apartment [Video]Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting at West Jordan Apartment

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) A shooting at an apartment complex has sent one man to the hospital and have police looking for suspects in West Jordan Sunday morning.

Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake CityPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.