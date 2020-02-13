Shooting leaves one man injured

Away.

>> this is breaking news.

On abc 4 utah.

>> anchor: "good morning utah" i am brian carlson.

>> anchor: and i am emilie clark.

One man in surgery after shot during a fight in west valley city.

>> anchor: 41st west and 4400 south.

Andrew is live on scene with details.

Andrew?

>> reporter: hi guys.

We are here on corner of passka and falcon.

Where apparently two people were injured in a reported shooting.

We are told one of the victims suffered gun shot wounds.

The other, suffered facial lacerations.

Both at the hospital.

Gun shot wound victim in surgery.

I want to get out of the shot.

Look at the home.

Now, we are told that the person that suffered the facial laceration is man that lives at the home.

The other person does not live at the home.

So we are still unclear as to what may have led up to this shooting and altercation.

But we are told that around 3:30 this morning.

West valley city police were called to this area.

Because neighbors heard people fighting in the street.

Now we did speak with some neighbors earlier today.

They say this is a low crime area of west valley city.

They have not seen a lot of crime on this street.

In awhile.

So this was kind of unsettling.

We did speak with west valley city police earlier.

Few moments ago.

This is what sergeant hill said about the incident.

>> one victim found in the road.

He is conscious and breathing.

They are putting him in surgery right now.

So we are waiting to hear back on his condition.

Another one taken to the hospital.

And he is had some facial lacerations and so forth.

But he is being checked out right now.

>> reporter: now, again, sergeant hill tells us they do not know the condition of the gun shot wound victim.

But they did tell us he was shot multiple times.

So again, we are still trying to figure out what his condition is, and also the condition of the man that had the facial injuries.

But again we are told the man with facial injuries lives t the home.

And the other man does not.

We are unclear as to their connection.

Cops tell us they do not believe the men knew each other.

So interesting questions that raises as we get more information we will bring it to you here.

Live on air and online.

On abc