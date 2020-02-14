Special Assignment Featuring TX-DOT's Gene Powell

Introduce you to a familiar face... with an unfamiliar story.

Yesterday marked the eight year anniversary that gene lost his mother after a car accident... and in my special report i'll share how the passion for his job starts with his mom.

Gene powell - "you can drive around odessa, and i can show you people running red light on every morning, on every intersection at some point or another.

Sooner or latter that action is going to kill somebody or hurt somebody and it doesn't have to happen, and yeah i take it personal, i want everybody to take it personal."

He's the local face of the texas department of transportation for twelve west texas counties as a public information officer odessa native gene powell can be seen in countless news interviews giving information about road construction with the goal of preventing dangerous situations for drivers one car accident that fuels his passion for safety took the life of a loved one "the wreck was on a sunday april 26th 2009, and she passed away on thursday april 30th 2009."

His mother mabel powell died at age 71 "bluntly we probably will never will know what really happened in the crash... for whatever reason she left the main lane and went across the median and rolled."

Remembered as a driving force behind odessa softball her name might be recognizable to locals following her death city council members named the adult softball complex at utpb park in her honor "the irony in that part is when the wreck occurred she was actually on her way to the ball fields because of sunday night softball leagues."

An avid softball player most of her life she was known as one of the best fast-pitch women's softball pitchers the permian basin "there was a lot of passion involved for my mother around the game of softball.

It was the kind of thing where even the smallest rules needed to be applied fairly to everyone who played."

Her love for the sport can be seen in the dozens of trophies she left behind "this is only about i'd say a fourth of what she had over the years, growing up we didn't go on vacations we went on softball tournaments."

The shiny trinkets of perseverance a reminder for gene to always give his best in work and life she raised her three kids and coached her players with one principle to live by "anything worth doing is worth doing right, and you don't cut corners."

It's an idea that makes him passionate about keeping west texas drivers informed "the hope that it helps somebody avoid a crash, you know it's not going to bring her back, but maybe it can make a difference for someone else."

Lupe the powell family plans to recognize mabel's influence on odessa softball by creating a memorial at the sports complex named in her honor.

