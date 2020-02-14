Every year the uams neonatal intensive care unit saves many of arkansas' smallest babies.... and for the 6th year....uams is bringing some of those children together for a forever our heroes uams nicu reuinion.

Parents caleb and rachel jones and their 13 month ole along with nurse liz douglas are here to explain.has more than 15 hundred admissions.guest information: caleb & rachel jones/uams nicu parents liz douglas/uams nicu nurse nonspeaking: mason jones (13 months, nonspeaking)two super heroes (batgirl, robin - nonspeaking) talking points/suggested questions:mason was born on march 6th, 2016 at 28 weeks and 5 days gestation.

He weighed 2 lbs.

13 oz.

Mason had a rollercoaster of a nicu stay and at one point was literally fighting for his life.

His parents' faith and strength were such an inspiration to the staff and to other families in the nicu.mason has a facebook page which has over 7,500 followers.

They use the hashtag #masonstrong for family & friends to keep up with his incredible journey.

About the reunion- this is the sixth year uams has hosted a nicu reunion.

What do you think an event like this means to nicu graduates and their families?- what inspired you all to do a reunion six years ago?- the nicu at uams combines advanced technology with trained health care professionals to provide specialized treatment for the babies in a patient-and-family- centered environment.- the nicu at uams averages more than 1500 admission per year.- what can participants do at the nicu reunion?- when is it?graphic information:uams nicu reunion "forever our heroes!"

Saturday, may 13uams medical center lobby11:30 - 2p.m.

((dj))