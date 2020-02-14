Global  

Recognizing Medical Conditions that Mimic Dementia

Dementia and Alzheimer&apos;s are devastating illnesses that affect countless people.

But did you know that there are medical conditions that can mimic the symptoms of dementia or confusion?

Joining us with insight on spotting the differences, and how you can seniors can get some extra help, is Ruth Busalacchi from SYNERGY HomeCare.

SYNERGY HomeCare is hosting a free educational discussion titled &quot;Health Conditions that Mimic Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease”, on Tuesday, February 18 from 1:30-2:30 at the Greenfield Community Center (7215 W Cold Spring Rd).

Call SYNERGY HomeCare for a Free Home Assessment and receive a Free Water Bottle (avoid dehydration and UTI’s!) at (414) 763-8368.

And for more information, visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com.
