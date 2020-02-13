Pine Ridge man on trial for allegedly killing teen girl

(pause) today marks the beginning of a murder trial for a man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl.

james robert dowty allegedly shot te'ca (ta-kay) clifford in july when she was walking early in the morning in pine ridge village.

Today was devoted to selecting a jury, which included, polling and evaluating prospective jurors.

Dowty is facing second-degree murder and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence charges.

opening statements will begin tomorrow morning.