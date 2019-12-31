Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Athlete of the Week: Savanah Snyder, Wichita Christian - May

Athlete of the Week: Savanah Snyder, Wichita Christian - May

Video Credit: KFDX - Published < > Embed
Athlete of the Week: Savanah Snyder, Wichita Christian - MayAthlete of the Week: Savanah Snyder, Wichita Christian - May 1, 2017
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Athlete of the Week: Savanah Snyder, Wichita Christian - May

Year.....time for several texoma athletes to start bringing home medals.and for the fourth straight year....wichita christian's savanah snyder is a gold medalist in golf......the dallas baptist signee shot a two-day total of 156 to win the 1a title by seven strokes.

Snyder won the tapps 1a state championship all four years at wichita christian.and she is once again our athlete of the week... as part of being named athlete of the week, savanah will be featured on the digital billboard on lawrence road




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Athlete of the Week: Israel Gonzalez, Wichita Falls High Sch [Video]Athlete of the Week: Israel Gonzalez, Wichita Falls High Sch

Athlete of the Week: Israel Gonzalez, Wichita Falls High School - April 10, 2017

Credit: KFDXPublished

Scholar Athlete of the Week Drew Clements, Christian Heritage [Video]Scholar Athlete of the Week Drew Clements, Christian Heritage

Scholar Athlete of the Week Drew Clements

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.