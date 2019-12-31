Athlete of the Week: Savanah Snyder, Wichita Christian - May

Year.....time for several texoma athletes to start bringing home medals.and for the fourth straight year....wichita christian's savanah snyder is a gold medalist in golf......the dallas baptist signee shot a two-day total of 156 to win the 1a title by seven strokes.

Snyder won the tapps 1a state championship all four years at wichita christian.and she is once again our athlete of the week... as part of being named athlete of the week, savanah will be featured on the digital billboard on lawrence road