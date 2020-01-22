Trump School Lunches

(--gwyn--)some changes in the school lunch line could be coming for your kiddos.

But is taking healthy food options off the menu a good thing?many residents are saying.... yes.((matt mccullock reporting))the days of required whole- grain foods and low- fat milk are just a couple healthy food options that may disappear off your child's lunch tray.under changes announced monday to the federal nutrition standards, schools will no longer have to adhere to the obama administration's rules to limit sugar, fat and sodium in school foods.joann brown/parent"these kids skip lunch these days."

Parent joann brown has seen it first hand with her kids.she says kids don't like the healthy alternatives --- leading to more food in the trash.... less food in their stomachs.

Joann brown/parent"i know several kids that don't eat lunch in school."

"they're not getting anywhere if they're not eating.

How can they pay attention and learn anything in school if they're not eating?"

Wanda barnes/daughter is a school teacher"i think that it's a good idea but they need to be thoughtful of what kids will eat."

Wanda barnes, whose daughter is a school teacher, is also concerned with the amount of food being tossed.

Wanda barnes/daughter is a school teacher"you got to serve what they're going to eat."

"i think it'd be fine to go back to it and the parents monitor what their kids are eating."

"they should go back to the way it used to be."

Quincy king, joann brown's son, agrees that kids will be more likely to finish their plates if it's foods they like.quincy king/son"we had pizza, tator tots, breakfast pizza's.

Man we had burritos."

"they want the good food.

Nobody's going to eat just broccoli, especially pay for broccoli.

No, they're not going to pay for that."

Ag secretary, sonny perdue's ruling aims to give schools "more flexibility" when it comes to what students are eating.(--matt--)the rule will go into effect in the 2017-2018 school year.we're still waiting to hear back from the wfisd nutrition director to see what this means for the district.

