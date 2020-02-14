Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spring Break Wrap Up

Spring Break Wrap Up

Video Credit: WMBB - Published < > Embed
Spring Break Wrap UpSpring Break Wrap Up
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Spring Break Wrap Up

Fared relatively well during spring break this year..

The spring jam fest this year was also a big success over the weekend.

According to visit panama city beach officials..abo ut 5500 ticketholders packed aaron bessant park friday.

On saturday was a sold-out affair with about 6500 tickets sold.

The two-day festival included heavyweight headliners like sheryl crow, and darius rucker.

Vp of marketing visit panama city beach jayna leach says the music fest gives revenues in march an added boost.

A report on how spring jam affected revenue for the month of april is expected to be released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maya_Rachele_

Maya ✨ Don’t let me mess around and be off during spring break cuz tuh .. if I figure out how to do boho locs it’s a wrap .. literally 20 hours ago

MaciJ_

𝑀𝒶𝒸𝒾 𝒿 @DaBabyDaBaby Yo you're in charlotte for my spring break.. It's a wrap 2 days ago

Charmed_wikia

𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕚 ℙ𝕒𝕣𝕜𝕖𝕣 My boss let me take off Spring Break, it’s a wrap girlies! https://t.co/strX456t50 3 days ago

schwenic

Nick Schweitzer @mathwithmscox @Captsully This sounds like so much fun! I’m looking for a project for my pre-calc class for before… https://t.co/x4k9HxkKfy 3 days ago

taytay_max

TayTayMax RT @_FaithNotSight: I’m sooo ready for spring break I promise I’m goin to Colorado Springs plus my best friends allready booked the air Bnb… 3 days ago

_FaithNotSight

WhitWhit 🍓 I’m sooo ready for spring break I promise I’m goin to Colorado Springs plus my best friends allready booked the air… https://t.co/iS3mNLWDzQ 3 days ago

noyozu

jas₇ | 🌿 oh no my jp prof going mom mode 😭😭 i planned on getting it checked during spring break,,,meanwhile it's bubble wrap… https://t.co/B0gtnnXBk2 4 days ago

Gopher_Rowing

Minnesota Rowing Day two done! ✔️ It was a great weekend spent getting better! We are looking forward to our first official race at… https://t.co/CXJbkPCSRv 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.