Spring Break Wrap Up

Fared relatively well during spring break this year..

The spring jam fest this year was also a big success over the weekend.

According to visit panama city beach officials..abo ut 5500 ticketholders packed aaron bessant park friday.

On saturday was a sold-out affair with about 6500 tickets sold.

The two-day festival included heavyweight headliners like sheryl crow, and darius rucker.

Vp of marketing visit panama city beach jayna leach says the music fest gives revenues in march an added boost.

A report on how spring jam affected revenue for the month of april is expected to be released