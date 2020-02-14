Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa's Best burger winner announced

Iowa's Best burger winner announced

Video Credit: KCAU - Published < > Embed
Iowa's Best burger winner announcedIowa's Best burger winner announced
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iowa's Best burger winner announced

Jenna:iowa's best burger has just been announced... tim:and the winner is the smokin' hereford in storm lake.

The iowa cattlemen's association and the iowa beef industry council making their selection earlier today.

And if you ask customers at the smokin' hereford -- they agree with that selection.

" "it was really good.

It was big, it was juicy.

I tried it here with the georgia mustard sauce on it, which was really good," says barb argotsinger, first-time customer.

It's very good because you can have it any way you want it.

It's juicy, it's nice and thick.

It's just iowa beef," says steve berry, regular customer.

I love how fresh it is because it comes straight from the farm to here.

So it's just delicious," says jaimie manor, regular customer.

The hereford burger is 8 ounces of hand-pattied hereford beef, dressed with their house




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ServproQca

Servpro QCA Vote for your favorite burger in the annual 'Iowa's Best Burger Contest.' The contest selects 10 delicious burger f… https://t.co/qbrUpoi6KK 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.