Iowa's Best burger winner announced

Jenna:iowa's best burger has just been announced... tim:and the winner is the smokin' hereford in storm lake.

The iowa cattlemen's association and the iowa beef industry council making their selection earlier today.

And if you ask customers at the smokin' hereford -- they agree with that selection.

" "it was really good.

It was big, it was juicy.

I tried it here with the georgia mustard sauce on it, which was really good," says barb argotsinger, first-time customer.

It's very good because you can have it any way you want it.

It's juicy, it's nice and thick.

It's just iowa beef," says steve berry, regular customer.

I love how fresh it is because it comes straight from the farm to here.

So it's just delicious," says jaimie manor, regular customer.

The hereford burger is 8 ounces of hand-pattied hereford beef, dressed with their house