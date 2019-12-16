Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Busy Week Ahead for Vermont House

Busy Week Ahead for Vermont House

Video Credit: WFFF - Published < > Embed
Busy Week Ahead for Vermont HouseBusy Week Ahead for Vermont House
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Busy Week Ahead for Vermont House

Bernie coming down to the wire.

The house got to work....passing and amending biills with about one week left this session.

Democrats discussed proposed legislation that would create an state ethics commission..

Later this week---the house will take up a number of high level bills ...including paid family leave and marijuana legalization.

One would legalize marijuana for adults.....and make it legal to small amounts at home.

Rep.

Don turner, (r) milton: "i think there are many in our caucus who do not support it.

Will not support it , but i am sure if it comes on the floor it is going to pass.

It's been delayed because it didn't have the votes.

Now that it's picked up momentum again, i think you're probably going to see it pass the house."

Passage in the house means action on the marijuana bill could be picked up...come janurary.

Leaders in both chambers expect the legislature to reconve in the fall--to address federal funding




You Might Like


Tweets about this

peltjazz

JiveCulture Busy week ahead! One of those fabled and rare weeks where I'm working EIGHT days straight, beginning this Sunday in… https://t.co/ekjZE3ebXf 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump prepares for State of the Union amid impeachment trial [Video]Trump prepares for State of the Union amid impeachment trial

ABC News' senior national correspondent Terry Moran tracks the latest from the White House as the Iowa caucuses get underway and Trump prepares for the big week ahead.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:20Published

Impeachment Trial All The Buzz In Washington [Video]Impeachment Trial All The Buzz In Washington

Washington is gearing up for this week's expected House vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump. Democratic and Republican leaders are looking ahead to a trial in the Senate, and they..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.