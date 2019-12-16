Busy Week Ahead for Vermont House

Bernie coming down to the wire.

The house got to work....passing and amending biills with about one week left this session.

Democrats discussed proposed legislation that would create an state ethics commission..

Later this week---the house will take up a number of high level bills ...including paid family leave and marijuana legalization.

One would legalize marijuana for adults.....and make it legal to small amounts at home.

Rep.

Don turner, (r) milton: "i think there are many in our caucus who do not support it.

Will not support it , but i am sure if it comes on the floor it is going to pass.

It's been delayed because it didn't have the votes.

Now that it's picked up momentum again, i think you're probably going to see it pass the house."

Passage in the house means action on the marijuana bill could be picked up...come janurary.

Leaders in both chambers expect the legislature to reconve in the fall--to address federal funding