Sun Valley to start two new flights in June

Sun Valley to start two new flights in June

Sun Valley to start two new flights in June

Friedman Memorial Airport in Sun Valley is getting two new flights for the summer season, on new jets.
Sun Valley to start two new flights in June

2 friedman memorial airport in sun valley is getting two new flights for the summer season...on new jets.

2 2 the first united e175 flight is set to touchdown june 3o at 7:15 from san fransisco.

A flight from denver will land later that day.

2 the e 175's is about the same size as the bombaridier crj 700 already in use but officials say it has enhanced passenger comfort including wider seats, wider idles and more head room.

2 each aircraft has 76 seats....12 first class, 16 eccomomy plus and 48




