Sun Valley to start two new flights in June

2 friedman memorial airport in sun valley is getting two new flights for the summer season...on new jets.

2 2 the first united e175 flight is set to touchdown june 3o at 7:15 from san fransisco.

A flight from denver will land later that day.

2 the e 175's is about the same size as the bombaridier crj 700 already in use but officials say it has enhanced passenger comfort including wider seats, wider idles and more head room.

2 each aircraft has 76 seats....12 first class, 16 eccomomy plus and 48