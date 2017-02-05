Fox 24 News 5/2/17

It's now been nearly 72-hours since a pair of madison county kids were washed away in flood waters.

Volunteers and organizations continue to search for this little girl -- 18-month-old, krystal wiggins.

Since saturday night... countless hours have been committed to finding the toddler.

Yesterday -- the body of her brother -- four-year-old, damien wiggins was recovered.

((channing)) at this hour - crews are still looking for 18-month-old, krystal wiggins... the girl who was in the car when flood waters pushed it down glade creek here in madison county.

Take a look behind me at the row of arkansas state police cars - over 20 vehicles lining the road and volueering their time.

As we round out the third day of recovery, the salvation army of n-w-a has ramped up its efforts.

Yesterday... the organization primarily offered its canteen services like food and water.

They served breakfast, lunch and dinner today.

This afternoon more volunteers are out here and hit the creekside in search of krystal.

Major dan matthews, salvation army emergency services - "we're hoping to find the baby girl and give the family closure, that's what we're hoping to do today 53 they're grief stricken of urse and so we are hoping to help in some small way."

((channing)) the volunteers we spoke to are trained in disaster relief assistance and have specific instructions of how to search.

Those same volunteers tell us they have kids of their own and this is a case that hits close to home.

((channing)) we are still awaiting an update from the sheriff himself but he along with his police department have been out in the woods searching for the missing child.

((hilary)) just days after major flooding and severe weather across the state many folks are still picking up the pieces of their homes following the disaster.

Fox 24's erika hall shows us what you need to do if your home sustained flood damage, and what happens if you didn't have flood insurance.

Erika hall, fox 24-"not reporting flood or storm damage to your home could actually make the whole community get less grant relief funding according to washington county emergency management."

((erika)) the severe weather and flooding that hit northwest arkansas this past week caught most people by surprise when it caused damage to their homes.

And since most of washington county is not a flood zone-- most people didn't have flood insurance, and normal renters and homeowners insurance wont cover damage.

Which is why its especially important to report damage to the state.

After a flooding event fema looks at two types of damages public assistance city county and towns get, but there's also individual assistance that homeowners can get if their homes were damaged.

Rick johnson, washington co.

Dept.

Emergency management- "i know benton county has a number you can call, but washington county of course its 479-444-1722 and if youre an individual and you've had driveway, house damages these types of things they need to call us so we can put them on the list."

Erika hall, fox 24- "washington county emergency management is encouraging people to have all damages reported in the next few days.

((hilary)) benton county emergency management is opening an call center to gather damage reports.

Businesses and individuals of the county can report flooding incidents for assistance.

The line will be open from eight to four- thirty the rest of this week.

((hilary)) all the rain has resulted in pond-like puddles all across northwest arkansas.

It might be ugly to you... but to a mosquito... it's club med.

((charity)) mosquito control businesses are seeing their numbers soar due to the recent rains..

Flooding -- combined with summer being right around the corner -- makes conditions perfect for mosquitoes.

Most of the people that are reaching out to mosquito control places are homeowners... who simply want to enjoy things like sitting out on their porch without being bothered.

Although you may not see mosquitoes right now, it's a high possiblity there are eggs in any standing water.

Owner of mosquito joe arkansas says because of the amount of rain we have seen and with more to come, now is the time to be on the lookout.

### brad simon, owner/operator mosquito joe arkansas - "a couple of years ago there was one very similar to this where we got a lot of rain and then right after that followed up with a lot of heat and that's like the perfect storm whenever they can really start being almost uncontrollable."

((charity)) as for tips in keeping mosquitoes out of your yards..

Simon says a well groomed yard and keeping any water spots out as much as possible will help the most.

### ((hilary)) a marijuana cultivation center could soon be making it's way to fayetteville.

Tonight -- the fayetteville city council could vote to bring the center to northwest arkansas.

Brian faught --an arkansas businessman-- plans to own the fayetteville center.

If approved--it will be one of five in the state.

Faught's company --ar-canna-- has to first get approved for a cultivation license before the land can be sold.

### ((hilary)) the bentonville film festival opening ceremonies are going on right now.

((marissa)) we are standing right alongside the white carpet for the third annual bentonville film festival!

Tonight is the opening ceremony started at 5 o'clock.

We are expecting many celebrities to show up including meg ryan, geena davis, jane seymour, and william h macy.

Of course, this festival is all about women and diversity in media.

Geena davis had the idea for this festival while watching television with her young daughter.

She noticed a lack of women in leading roles.

There will be multiple screenings throughout the week for long and short films. tickets are available for screenings, you can find that information on our website.

A lot of free family fun is happening at downtown bentonville by lawrence plaza.

((marissa)) the sponsor village opens tomorrow!

So even if you don't have any tickets to screenings, you can still enjoy the festival.

We will be live out here all week long providing you coverage!

So keep it with fox 24.

