Washington Middle School Students Put on Musical

You've probably seen it before on the big screen, but not quite like this.

Students at one el dorado school are preparing to perform the hit play beauty and the beast in a few days.

Some of them tell nbc 10's cherith cobbs it's a dream come true.

(cherith cobbs/ reporting) (cherith cobbs/ reporting) there are exciting things going on at washington middle school, particularly in the library.

If you walk in, let's just say there are a few faces that you might recognize.

It's most definitely a childhood classic.

You've seen it on the silver screen, but this time it's doesn't star your favorite celebs.

The students of washington middle school present to you beauty and the beast junior.

(katie harwell/ art teacher) their just really on top of what they are doing, and the costumes are pretty, the dancing is really pretty."

Instructors say it took a lot of time an effort to put the musical together.

The students have been working on it the entire year, from costumes, to backdrops and props, they've had a hand in a little bit of everything.

(maddy nolan/ sixth grade) "i helped with the tavern and for the entrace way to the castle over there, i helped with the curtains, the doors, and the coloring and shading."

(kacee otwell/ fifth grade) when we did the flames on the hats and stuff we had to put tape in a ball put it in foil and paper mache it again.

That was really difficult.

Through the process they said they have learned to help each other out, even if they forget a line or two.

(montrey guidry/ beast) "i usually study on the phone with my friend, the other beast."

(levi shaffer/ beast) we called each other and went over the whole book a couple of times."

And now nearly reaching the finish line, they are sad to see the end nearing.

(mason halstead/ belle) i sing all the songs just around the house and he goes, be quite, and i go, but i have to practice, and he goes, just be quiet, and after i do this i won't have an excuse.

And they have a message for the viewers.

(levi shaffer/ beast) "the people watching this better come see it though."

(cherith cobbs/ reporting) "you can catch the play at el dorado high school auditorium, tuesday, may 9th and the 11th 5:30 and 7:30.

Cherith cobbs, nbc 10, your local news leader.

(natasha) tickets are five dollars.

You can get them early or at the time of the show.

