Bear that climbed tree in downtown Roanoke released to wild

After being medically cleared, the bear was released back into the wild on Tuesday morning.
Up tonight the black bear that caused all the excitement in downtown roanoke monday afternoon is now back in the wild.

Wdbj7's logan sherrill covered the story for us and has the update to how the bear is doing today.

Good evening robin, what a difference 24 hours makes.

This time yesterday, more than a dozen first responders were gathered around this tree after the bear was shot with tranquilizer darts.

Today that bear is back to a much more natural environment.

After hours of planning, the black bear that was at the top of this tree in roanoke on monday was tranquilized and transported to be evaulated by the virginia department of game and inland fisheries.

This morning, after being medically cleared, the bear was released back into the wild.

Nats trap door opening this video of the bear was sent to wdbj7 by wildlife biologist dan lovelace.

"the bear was very active and alert and fully recovered when we opened the door to the trap, he looked around for a second and jumped out and ran off like what we normaly expect from a nice healthy bear."

Lovelace said they took the bear to an area of central virginia that his department monitors that is far away from any concrete jungles.

"took him into a new habitat away from urbanization and hopefully he'll find a new homerange out there."

With the weather warming up, more with the weather warming up, more and more people will be adding outdoor activities to their daily routines.

Lovelace told me that if you happen to come in contact with a bear, just back away and give it space.

And of course robin, give police and or the wildlife conflict help line a call to report the bear.

