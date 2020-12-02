On the Beat 2/12/20 - Plastic Surgery of North Mississippi on Breast Implants

Troy: welcome to on the beat, everyone.

I'm troy thompson.

Joining me today, of course, is a dr. pritchard from plastic surgery of north mississippi.

And today we're talking all about questions that i know that some people don't like to ask their plastic surgeon when they're going in and talking about breasts.

How are you my friend?

Dr. pritchard: i'm doing fine.

It's nice to see you again.

Troy: welcome.

Likewise.

Likewise.

Okay, so i know these questions might be silly to ask you now, but i can only imagine, in all the years that i've been doing this, that women come to you and don't ask the question because they think they should already know.

Dr. pritchard: a lot of them because usually after the consult is over with, i go out and ask my staff because they've been talking to them.

And they'll have five or six questions answered that they didn't ask me.

Troy: and i think that's the important thing that you need to arm yourself.

I say arm because when you go in and have these consultations, you need to have a little bit of information yourself to begin with.

Dr. pritchard: and i love when someone's done some research.

Troy: yeah.

Dr. pritchard: because it makes my job a little easier to communicate because i've got to know what they're really thinking.

Troy: all right, you ready for this?

Dr. pritchard: yeah.

What?

Troy: one of the questions is, are there different kinds of breast implants?

Dr. pritchard: oh yes.

There's the standard saline implant.

And then there's the silicone implant.

Troy: right.

Dr. pritchard: and silicone, they've got these in different shapes now and there's different textures.

The textured implants are off the market now.

We use smooth wall implants and they have different shapes.

And they're very good.

Troy: what do you suggest?

There's two different types.

What are you using the most of?

Dr. pritchard: mostly i'm using a silicone implants.

Troy: okay.

Dr. pritchard: in fact, we just got stats back from last year and about 90% of all breast enlargements are all by silicone.

Troy: really?

Dr. pritchard: yeah.

Troy: okay.

Well that's the obvious choice and a good one to ask as well.

Another one wanted to know, how long do breast implants last?

I think i've asked you this before because i thought you had to have a tune up every few years.

Dr. pritchard: oh, the standard was back many years ago it had to be about every 10 years you might want to think about replacing these implants.

And i've had people walk in from birmingham that just moved to tupelo and, "i want my implants exchanged.

It's been 10 years."

And i'm like, "why?"

Our statement, our society is, it's not broke, why fix it?

Troy: yes.

Dr. pritchard: and i think that goes with implants to, unless you just absolutely want them replaced.

Troy: what's the fda say on that?

10 years?

15 years?

Or just you need to have them checked out?

Dr. pritchard: have them checked out.

Troy: okay.

Dr. pritchard: they don't put a date on.

Troy: all right.

What is the right size of an actual implant?

Dr. pritchard: that's a little hard.

Troy: yeah.

Dr. pritchard: patients come in and they say, "i want to be a c or a d."

Well in my mind, i'm looking at their body type.

Everybody is different.

I take a lot of measurements.

Based off that, i pick the implant out that will probably get them what they want.

Troy: got you.

All right.

A lot of people ask me, because they see me doing these interviews, "troy, can i breastfeed if i've had an implant?"

I'm like, "hello, call your plastic surgeon."

Well, is it true or is it not?

Dr. pritchard: oh yeah, and they all do.

I do a lot of young ladies.

And they say, "hey, i might want to get pregnant in three or four years."

And that's fine, and i'll say, "you can breastfeed.

There's no evidence that there's any silicone leakage gel out to the breast milk."

Troy: all right.

How do we know if a breast implant has ruptured and what do we need to do if we feel that?

Dr. pritchard: that's a good question because if it's saline, then obviously it's just full of saline solution.

The body absorbs it.

It goes flat.

Troy: oh, so we see a smaller size.

Dr. pritchard: a breast size, yeah.

Silicone, not necessarily.

It could be leaking out from ... i've seen two.

And the only thing that told me something was wrong is they were having discomfort and swelling like inflammation.

Troy: i'm going to answer this one.

It says, are there alternatives to breast implants to get bigger breasts?

Something that you and i love to talk about is fat transfer.

Dr. pritchard: oh, absolutely.

And we're doing that now.

We're doing that into the breast.

There's only so much fat you can put in though.

Troy: of course.

Dr. pritchard: that's sort of your limiting factor on those kind of surgeries.

And they talk about also doing