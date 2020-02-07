Chico 'Bloomin' Hope Flower Cart' is making a difference for local women

Global  

A downtown Chico flower cart is doing more than providing flowers for Valentine’s Day.
Downtown chico flower cart is doing more than providing flowers for valentine's day.... the 'bloomin hope' flower cart -- is at fourth and main streets through tomorrow..

The women are from the sabbath house shelter at the jesus center.

This vocational program allows them to give back and be part of the community.

We'll were hoping that all the women feel a sense of purpose connect with the other women down here that get to share each others stories like i said different walks of life from why youre at the shelter why youre in transitional living and you get to connect and be with beautiful flowers as myself i went through the sabbath house and the housing programs years back," the flower cart also gives the women a way to explore their creative talent, and feel a sense of belonging and purpose.

