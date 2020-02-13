Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers

Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers

Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers

Eight Republican Senators joined all Democrats to pass a war powers resolution limiting military actions in Iran without a vote from Congress.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US Senate votes to limit Trump's war powers against Iran

Rebuking Trump over Iran, US Senate passes measure curbing president's ability to wage war.
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •France 24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

HoldTheStupid

❄I'm🎄Lisa🥂🎁 RT @Unconquerable: U.S. Senate REBUKES Trump: 8 GOP Senators Hand War Powers BACK to Congress to Stop #Iran War Trump promises a Veto to k… 5 minutes ago

BooneNorthCarol

Boone North Carolina U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit warmaking ability in Iran - Reuters: U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to… https://t.co/5ZNNP3wPaG 10 minutes ago

vdpierre9

vdp RT @Reuters: The Senate passes legislation to curb the president’s war powers in Iran, but Trump promised to veto it https://t.co/c69S7prng… 10 minutes ago

ejuitenbroek

Timeline U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran war making ability: The U.S. Senate passed… https://t.co/TR2nMYCvIq 13 minutes ago

MarilynSkinne18

Marilyn S.. U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran war making ability | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/WenmZKYgMQ 24 minutes ago

1kilroywashere

Kilroy Was here RT @Reuters: The Senate votes to limit President Trump's ability to wage war against Iran https://t.co/c69S7p9Mph https://t.co/rbmYcUqPrh 29 minutes ago

ddkjabk

Jabk RT @wtva9news: The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to limit President Trump's power to wage war. https://t.co/HTzscrfV3Y https://t.co/Rm8VdrT5hA 37 minutes ago

jammaj1181

Manjushri RT @SenatorWicker: Today I voted against an effort to limit President @realDonaldTrump's war powers against Iran. At this pivotal moment, t… 37 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Congress Votes To Limit Trump's War Powers [Video]Congress Votes To Limit Trump's War Powers

Congress Votes To Limit Trump's War Powers

Credit: KADNPublished

U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit war powers on Iran [Video]U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit war powers on Iran

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump&apos;s ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.