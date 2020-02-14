Self-defense with Jiu Jitsu 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published Self-defense with Jiu Jitsu According to thehotline.org, on average 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Self-defense with Jiu Jitsu - according to the hotline dot- org.. On average 24 peole per - minute are victims of rape, - physical violence or- stalking by and intimate partne- in the united states. - with these numbers being so - high, it's a good idea to know- how to protect yourself.- at american martial art academy- world renowned jiu- jitsu trainers teach the hands- - - - on self-defense classes to- people of all ages starting at- just four years old.- - "we start training kids at age- four, we- believe it's a very valuable- life skill to have and to learn- how to defend yourself, it is - a great workout and a great way- to learn how to stay in shape,- its very challenging- physcially, mentally but its a- - - - very rewarding sport."- if youre intrested in one of- these classes you can go- online to self defense- diberville m-s





