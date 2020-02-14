Rants & Raves: 'Seductive Dress'

Good day arkansas, i'm kevin kelly.

This one is hard to believe -- but it actually happened.

A 12-year old girl was forced to quit a chess championship -- not because she cheated..

But because of the dress she was wearing... the tournament director said it was too seductive.

Her coach -- posted this picture of the girl's dress on facebook.

The girl -- was participating in the national scholastic chess championship in putra-jaya -- when out of nowere -- the coach says the director started commenting on the girls dress -- saying her knee length dress violated the tournament's dress code.

Not only did the director deem it to be seductive -- but the coach also said the dress was a quote temptation from a certain angle far, far away.((kevin)) so -- the girl was forced to quit during the second round because she did not have another appropriate dress on hand.

By the way -- the world chess federation laws of chess' dress code -- states participants are to have a -- quote dignified appearance.

Kristina: "is it because her ankles are showing?

Was there too much leg?

This dress would have been acceptable in a pentecostal church."mae: "she must have been good because that dress is not seductive."angel: "sounds like they didn't want a girl to win."jack: "doesn't matter what we think.

It is their customs."((kevin)) so what are your thoughts on this story.... or better yet -- what do you want to rant or rave about.... let me know.

I'm kevin kelly.

And don't just have a good day arkansas... have a great