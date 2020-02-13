DVDs from Wednesday 050317

T-v series out on d-v-d this week brought to us by dental connections in freeport.

First we have the movie a dog's purpose.

A devoted dog discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love.

Reincarnated as multiple canine breeds over the course of five decades, it is in his latest life where he once again meets his original owner.

((christie)) next we have the movie gold.

Based on a true story, gold is the story of kenny wells.

Wells is a prospector looking for his lucky break.

He teams up with an ambitious geologist to find gold in the jungles of indonesia.

Getting the gold was hard but keeping it is even more difficult, sparking an adventure through the most powerful boardrooms of wall street.

((jay)) next we have saturday night fever.

A new director's cut of the classic 70's film is out with a special 40th anniversary blu- ray edition.

It's the story of tony manero, who lives for the weekends.

He and his friends go to the local disco and dance the night away.

((jay)) finally we have rings.

In this horror movie, a young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he begins investigating the myth of a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after viewing it.

She tries to help her boyfriend when she discovers there is a movie within the movie that no one has ever seen -- and it may provide the clues to stop the video's curse.

