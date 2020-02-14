Global  

UA Preps for Campus Carry Law

And the university of arkansas is preparing for september - when guns will be allowed on campus.

Our partners at the fayetteville flyer - say the chancellor - sent an email to faculty, staff and students, outlining what the school is doing before the newly passed - campus carry law is implemented.

The email says the university is working on a website - that will house specific information about the legislation.

And people with questions can get information - via email.

### ((chris))




