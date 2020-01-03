Global  

In South Carolina, a tragic discovery as authorities say they have found the body of a six-year-old missing since Monday.
Games ... played ... south carolina tribe discovered ... stated ... on the body of a six-year-old girl missing some ... monday ... is public safety director made grim announcement this afternoon ... six-year-old raceway ...- yard of her home not long after- getting off the school bus- monday afternoon.

- her body was found somewhere in- her - neighborhood today.

- police also say the body of a - deceased man has been found - in the community.

- you could hear the painful- emotion in public safety- director- byron snellgrove's voice when h- announced faye's- death.- - s/ director byron - snellgrove / cayce department o- public safety: we - are now treating this case as a- homicide.

As this community has- been working hard to- find faye and bring her home- safely we wanted you to know as- soon as possible" - - - - "during the course of our - investigation a deceased male - was located in the- churchill heights neighborhood.- that investigation has just - begun."

- - - - police have not said how either- faye or the unidentified man- died.

- they are not directly linking - the cases..

And say they do not- believe there is a danger to th-



