Midmorning With Aundrea - February 13, 2020 (Part 1)

Detecting vision problems in young children can be a challenge because they usually don't know what normal vision looks like.

Now, an app that scans photos on your smart phone can instantly identify unusual glares that could be a sign of 27 different eye conditions.

Omar villafranca shows us how one little boy's painful struggle inspired his father to help other families, before their children lose their sight.

Landon lessman áactsá like any other curious and playful six-year old but what you can't áseeá&.is that landon has coats disease&a blood vessel disorder that left him with limited vision in one of his eyes his mom sarah says&the clues were hard to spot.

Yeah, so landon was a little delayed in all of his gross motor and fine motor development.

Four years ago&.lessman noticed a white glare in her son's left eye in pictures taken with a flash.

The texas mom thought it was just bad lighting&.until she started doing some research&.

I remember seeing some kind of news article or news report about-- a little boy having cancer in his eye, and it was caught by a glow in the eye like that..

And my-- my mom alarm bells started going off, lessman downloaded cradle&an app that scans photos already on your phone for white eye glares &which ácaná be a symptom of coats disease&cataracts &..or even a type of eye cancer called áretinoblastoma.á the app found several white glares&.and a specialist confirmed&.landon had coats disease.

Bryan shaw created cradle to help spot symptoms not easily seen by the naked eye.

People started using it immediately.

In the first few months, it was downloaded, oh, i-- i think about 80,000 times the baylor university biochemist knows all too well the importance of catching eye disease early.

His oldest son noah was diagnosed with retinoblastoma at four months old.

Shaw says he remembers seeing unusual glares in pictures of noah just days after his birth& but didnt realize that unlike the áredá eye typically seen in flash photos, a áwhiteá glow could be a sign of trouble.

By the time noah's eye cancer was diagnosed& it was too late to save his right eye.

If we'd got him in at 12 days old, he wouldn't have lost his eye what is that moment like when something that you've created is keeping someone else from going through the pain that your son had to go through?

Doctors say that while eye apps can generate false positives, any white glare should be checked out quickly to limit disruption to early vision development.

January has come and gone, but for many americans, fitness goals are in full swing.

And this year, a different approach to working out is taking hold... all you have to do is forget the scale, and trust your intuition.

Tom hanson shows us how "intuitiv exercise" works trt 1:37 when it comes to working out for morgyne martinez each day... feels a little different.

If it's cold, or freezing cold, i'll be inside more.

So maybe it's a stretch day / it really depends on how i'm feeling.

Sometimes i'll tune in and be like, "what does m body need today?"

She's decided to ditch the normal workout routine... and instead take up áintuitive exerciseá... listening to signals from her body to decide when, where, and how to work out... i'm not trying to lose x amount of pounds or x amount of calories burned.

And, for me, more of self care rather than the outcome.

Alissa rumsey is a registered dietitian.

Tom: some people may say that their intuition tells them to never leave the couch.

What do you say to those people?

Rumsey: what i say to those people is that it's both using your body knowledge as well as your brain knowledge.

// if you have hip pain, okay, i'm not really feeling exercising today, but i know if i don't do something, my hip is going to flare up and bother me so let me do 10 minutes of some exercises rumsey says by ditching calorie counts, and short- term weight loss goals her clients instead can focus on how they áfeel, which leads to álong-term fitness that's more sustainable.

More strength, more flexibility, better cardiovascular function, more energy, better sleep.

But you're doing so without it being a stress on your body.

Morgyne says intuitive exercise has helped her meet her fitness goals i feel better about myself.

I don't have that guilt.

Really, just life in general is a little bit better.

Something she believes will help her stay healthy... in the long run... tom hanson cbs news new york.

Registered dietitian alissa rumsey says who you follow on social media is important too.

She says while fitness influencers can motivate people to get in shape, they can also have a negative impact for some... if that's the case, she recommends her clients to unfollow.

The iranian missile strike on a u-s base in iraq last month left ádozensá of american troops with traumatic brain injuries, some of which were áslowá to be diagnosed.

It's just áoneá example of the kind of invisible injury addressed by a pioneering government program that is helping solders heal and stay in the fight.

Cbs news got an inside look.

Catherine herrridge reports.

One of my first deployments to afghanistan, we had a very rough go of it, heavy fighting.

//edit// you lost a lot of your team.

//edit// at the time, i didn't realize how traumatic it was to me and then years later, i'm still thinking about it.

After eight major deployments since 9/11, green beret sergeant major john fischetti knows better than most the physical and emotional cost of service.

Was it hard to ask for help?

Yes, it was.

//edit// there's a lot of misunderstanding with the younger soldiers.

//edit// they think that if they tell the command or they tell somebody that they have a problem, that that's gonna look bad on them.

/edit// a revolutionary approach at the tampa v-a hospital is helping to treat the unseen wounds of war.

Are you ready?

Cbs news got an exclusive look at the treatment called prep, shorthand for "post-deploymen rehabilitation and evaluation program."

How many service members have traumatic brain injuries?

It's been estimated that about 20%.

Dr. bryan merritt is the medical director.

Is there a person or a situation or event that you said, 'this has been worth it for me?'

I would say seeing e patients afterwards with their families that is going to be with them regardless of their future in the military.

If you go on your toes, it will help the plane go nose down.

Using virtual reality technology, the therapy team retrains the brain after battlefield trauma impairs balance.

We'll be using the jets here in a little bit.

An underwater treadmill reduces chronic pain and rebuilds confidence.

It's like getting help, becomes another mission.

Deputy commander for special operations vice admiral tim szymanski said the program is part of a culture shift in the military.

Folks are coming forward, and we're showing that they can return to duty.

The tampa program only has a dozen beds..

Pick out every white car that you see.

..but there is new momentum to expand, so other warfighters can heal.

I plan on pushing forward and becoming a command sergeant major and being able to influence my soldiers on the front lines and to help them to get the help they need.

Sergeant major fischetti told us he's rebuilding relationships with his family, after years of keeping them at arms length because he wanted to shield them from the hurt he was feeling.

Fischetti says he wants to be his best on the battlfield and the homefront.

Catherine herridge, cbs news, the pentagon.

If they are selling it, it must be safe - right?

Not so fast.

A warning about the grocery store ahead mornin the cdc estimates 48 million americans get a food borne illness every year.

Some cases come from food bought at the supermarket.

Now a new report is urging grocery stores to do more to warn customers about recalled products.

Elise preston reports.

Pkg in 2018 more than six million pounds of ground beef were recalled over fears it could be contaminated with salmonella.

But months later people were still getting sick.

They apparently had frozen the meat and later ate it... never knowing about the recall.

"25 percent o people who got sick from the contaminated beef got sick after the recall occured."

The f-d-a and u-s-d- a post recalls and depend on the media to get the word out... but it doesn't reach everyone.

Now the consumer advocacy group u- s pirg is calling on grocery stores to help.

"usin supermarkets to warn the public about these dangerous food borne illnesses would help seriously protect public health and make sure people don't end up in the hospital or worse."

Adam garber worked on the a report that graded 26 major grocery stores on how the public is alerted of potentially dangerous food that was previously sold.

Only four, harris teeter, kroger, smith's and target received a passing grade.... 22 others failed.

U-s pirg says more stores should use contact info from their loyalty programs to warn customers by email or phone about recalls... currently about 58 percent of supermarkets do.

The group also says stores should prominently display signs.

"they could be a the cash register or the shelving units or on the front door as you enter or exit the door."

In a statement the national grocers association says "over the pas decade companies have improved upon the recall response time..."

Adding "... in man instances the product is stopped in the supply chain and never even makes it onto the shelves."

U-s pirg is also calling on the f-d-a to enact new rules to make the recall process more effective at warning customers before they get sick.

Elise preston, cbs news, new york.

Samsung is hoping consumers will flip for its latest device.

The company just unveiled a new bendable phone and they're not alone.

Lisa mateo explains.

Dan ackerman/cnet senior managing editor pkg "we're changin the shape of the future with the galaxy z flip" this is not your father's flip phone.

Samsung unveiled the galaxy z flip that unfolds into a full sized smartphone.

You can take a photo with the phone closed..

Or the device can open at different angles like a laptop... "cheese allowing for a new way to take selfies.

And instead of plastic the front is made of durable, flexible glass.

"it's really abou re-igniting that excitement for people feeling like they want to be one of the first people on the block with one of these."

Cnet's dan ackerman says the z flip is the latest following the tech trend of devices that bend.

Samsung started selling the galaxy fold last year which turns a smartphone into a small tablet.

That was followed by the motorola razr flip phone and t-c-l introduced a folding device.... but it goes beyond phones.

Several laptop and tablet makers are now incorporating a bendable experience.

51:46 so there's a lot of interesting ways you can remix what it means to be a laptop or a tablet or a smartphone.// 50:11 i think we are going to see a lot of exnting over the next couple of years at how to take this new technology for samsung customers who don't need a bending phone..

There's the new galaxy s-20.

The 5-g phone comes in three sizes and has a new camera that shoots 8k video.

The most expensive model can take photos at 100 times zoom.

"whoa, that' crazy."

The galaxy s-20 goes on sale next month and starts at 9-hundred and 99 dollars.

The galaxy flip will hit select stores on febuary 14th and costs 1- thousand 3 hundred and 80 dollars.

Lisa mateo, cbs news, new york.

Imagine what it would be like to be part of history.

Talking with people who dared to mi for black history month, we are celebrating átrailblazersá who became leaders in their field and helped change the course of history.

This morning, we hear from two civil rights attorneys.

Fred gray was the lawyer for rosa parks and doctor martin luther king junior during the montgomery bus boycott in 1955.

An alabama native, gray is now 89 years old.

Benjamin crump is a renowned attorney, known for representing the families of the slain teenagers trayvon martin in florida and michael brown in missouri.

Crump, who is 50 years old, practices law in five states and washington d-c.

Gray has mentored crump for more than 20 years.

Here they are together, talking about their life's work and paving the way for countless others in the modern civil rights movement.

Fred gray: 16:08:37:13 i didn't-- i didn't have the privilege of goin' to any integrated anything.

Ben crump: 16:08:42 yes, sir.

16:08:43:01 fred gray: 16:08:43:02 and my whole idea was to destroy segregation 16:08:48:00 6:09:12:13 i started going to the naacp meetings.

And i met rosa parks.

18:16 red gray: 16:10:35:25 mrs. parks and i developed a-- a-- a friendship because during her lunch hours-- 43:06 16:10:53:14 we would sit and share our lunches and talk about the problems. 16:10:58:12 16:14:53:02 so on december 1st, it was like any other day that we had talked.

We had our lunch.

16:14:57:19 16:15:06:15 came back late in the evening, and i had phone calls from a whole lot of people.."

16:15:25:15 and i found out that miss parks had been arrested 16:15:28:18 16:15:44:01 i went over.

She told me she wanted me to represent her.

And i told her i would.

16:15:49:27 16:15:52:18 but i also told her, i said, you know miss parks, we've been dealing with this problem with the buses for a long time now 16:15:58:20 16:16:08:28 "but, yo know, there has been talk in the community about-- people staying off of the buses as a protest.

And if we gonna do that, now is the time.

16:16:19:08 16:18:40:15 to make a long story short, i left his house, went across town to joanna robinson's house 16:18:48:11 6:18:49:05 and we sat in our living room on the evening of december 1st and the morning of december 2nd and made the plans for the montgomery bus boycott.

16:18:57:15 16:19:48:15 but then she said-- we said that we need to have-- the preachers involved in it 16:19:56:21 ben crump: 16:23:58:12 amen.

"a majority of th negro citizens of montgomery, alabama have refrained from riding city buses since december 5th..."

16:24:49:00 that's how dr. king was introduced.

16:24:52:04 6:25:57:05 and then officially, dr. king was made and appointed the spokesman for the group.

16:26:10:20 16:26:38:26 and the rest of it is history.

"outrage over th fatal shooting of 17-year-old trayvon martin..."

"protestors ar demanding the arrest of that neighborhood watch captain."

Ben crump: 16:27:35:29 i think a lot went into the background of people knowin' about trayvon martin and this kid who was walkin' home mindin' his business when this-- neighborhood watch volunteer with a 9-millimeter gun profiled, pursued and shot him in the heart.

16:28:00:11 16:29:29:14 and it was-- two days later, his father called... 16:29:37:14 = i cannot articulate the sound that was comin' from his voice... this sound of heart brokenness 16:32:56:05 he said-- "my son, trayvo martin, was walkin' home from the 7- eleven and the neighborhood watch volunteer shot and killed him.

6:40:37:05 there are two battles.

There's the battle in the court of law and the battle in the court of public opinion.

"no justice!

N peace!"

And i understood that the only way we were gonna win this battle in the court of public opinion was gonna be with the young people and the young energy and those young people who will become black lives matter, 16:40:58:20 16:41:04:10 it was the young people on social media who got trayvon martin to mainstream media.

And it was a lesson now that has been duplicated dozens and dozens of times since then.

16:41:20:02 fred gray: 16:44:57:13 frequently people will say, "well fred gray, they say you did so much-- in the civil rights movement.

I never did see you out there marchin'."

I say "that's correct.

Only march for ceremonial reasons.

My role was not to march.

My role was to get the law and have the law protect the individuals so they could march."

16:45:25:06 "we are no afraid..."

Fred gray 16:49:00:29 the civil rights march consisted of a lot of people doing a lot of things.

Some made speeches.

Some marched.

Some did legal work.

But it took all of it.

16:49:12:12 16:49:37:02 but it was because we worked together and was able to do it.

But the struggle continues.

16:49:43:00 ben crump: 16:50:12:06 i always marvel at what dr. king said, when he said, "we all have role to play in the struggle."

16:50:19:25 a star is born.

